Sleepy Inn affordable housing prospects up in the air

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency signed off Thursday to use Tax Increment Financing funds to redevelop the Sleepy Inn site on West Broadway. But the promise of affordable housing on the site remained up in the air during the board’s discussion.

Board members approved a $210,000 expenditure for a contract with Three Rivers Landworks to perform hazardous material abatement, building deconstruction and building removal. Just over $200,000 is budgeted for the renovation work, while an additional $9,000 was tacked on as a contingency.

If the Missoula City Council approves the measure Monday, the city would be on the hook for approximately $83,000 to the contractor as well.

The total $283,000 figure comes in about $50,000 to $60,000 below the original cost estimate received by the city, a cost savings city staff celebrated Thursday.

Tyler Walls, the city’s brownfields program specialist, called the price reduction “monumental.”

The scope of the work was in part determined by the city’s real estate agent, who suggested the site would be more marketable if the old building was removed.

Proceeds from the sale of the site would go to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. But whether affordable housing would be included in the future use of the Sleepy Inn space remains to be seen.

MRA board members and city staff discussed next steps for the project and determined they would need to see what the market could bear. They noted the hope for affordable housing as identified in the West Broadway Master Plan.

But evolving conditions surrounding the project could jeopardize that hope.

“Maybe the amount of housing may be a little ambitious in the master plan,” said Project Manager Annette Marchesseault, who oversaw the envisioning process of the West Broadway Master Plan. “I think that during the master planning process the neighborhood was really interested in maximizing affordable housing and thinking that this very first development, also because the city has some control, that maybe there would be an option to make that a lot of affordable housing. But given we’ve had neighborhood meetings subsequent to that and given the tightness of that site, there’s no guarantees that that would be affordable housing and the neighborhood understands that.”