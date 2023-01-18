 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sleepy Inn redevelopment targeted for April

Sleepy Inn 02

An overhead view of the old Sleepy Inn property, which was used for quarantine shelter during the COVID pandemic and now may be redeveloped.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Redevelopment of the Sleepy Inn site on West Broadway could be ready as early as April thanks to support from a city committee on Wednesday.

Although two council members voted against a bid to renovate the property, they were overruled by eight other councilors. Now the bid goes to the city council for approval on its consent agenda Monday night.

The bid for $283,665.65 would be awarded to 3 Rivers Landworks for hazardous material abatement, building deconstruction and building removal. Notice of the bid is expected at the end of January, and the contractor would have 60 days with a possible 45-day extension to complete the work.

Out of five bids received by the city, 3 Rivers Landworks’ proposal came in with the lowest cost.

Concerns about the future of the site posed potential problems for city councilors during their discussion of the bid award Wednesday.

Councilor Daniel Carlino in Ward 3 wanted to ask about conditioning affordable housing as part of the future use of the Sleepy Inn property. Others, particularly Mike Nugent and Amber Sherrill, expressed issues with the lack of knowledge around the price at which the city would ultimately sell the renovated property.

Ward 6’s Sandra Vasecka and Ward 5’s John Contos voted against the bid award, both saying they felt “uncomfortable” with the project. Contos said he’d prefer the buyer to clean up the property, given the frenzy in the Missoula real estate market.

But most on council were supportive of the bid award.

“I participated in the West Broadway Master Plan,” said Ward 2 Representative Mirtha Becerra, “and I think that removing this structure from the site will make it more desirable for a buyer. The sooner we can sell this property, the sooner we can start implementing that vision."

