Slight earthquake bonks Missoula

Missoula area earthquake

The 3.7-magnitude occurred at 6:47 a.m. USGS seismic monitors pinpointed it about halfway between Missoula and Polson, roughly 2 miles northeast of Ravalli and the Highway 93 corridor.

 Courtesy USGS

Early risers in Missoula may have noticed a small earthquake that had an epicenter 29 miles north of town.

The 3.7-magnitude occurred at 6:47 a.m. USGS seismic monitors pinpointed it about halfway between Missoula and Polson, roughly 2 miles northeast of Ravalli and the Highway 93 corridor. The shift took place 11.9 kilometers below the surface.

Residents in Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood reported hearing an abrupt thumping sound, like a vehicle hitting a tree. It did not appear strong enough to rattle dishes or furniture, and only lasted a second.

By 11 a.m. more than 300 people had left “Felt Reports” of their observations with the USGS Earthquake Hazard Program website.

The Big Sky vicinity had a magnitude 2.6 earthquake on Monday. It was logged at 8:45 a.m.

