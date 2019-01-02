Josh Slotnick literally rolled up his blue shirt sleeves and figuratively took a large gulp from the fire hose that feeds his job as Missoula County Commission’s newest member Wednesday morning.
That fire hose helped wash down an alphabet soup of acronyms ranging from KELP to MEP to TPCC (abbreviations for the Kindness, Elegance and Love Project; the Missoula Economic Partnership; and the Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee), which are some of the 30-plus meetings the three commissioners split among themselves.
Wednesday was Slotnick’s first commission administrative meeting, and the trio, along with key county employees, were trying to figure out the best fit for his interests and skills, while outlining the purposes of the various groups and the dynamics of the job.
It wasn’t easy to explain the complex county operations. Commissioner Cola Rowley, who is now the chairperson, tried to describe how some funding is shared among a variety of groups, and why they sit on some boards but not others. She and Commissioner Dave Strohmaier also explained the differences between an advisory board and a governing board, and why they tread lightly when visiting the various community councils.
“When a commissioner is there … it shifts the dynamics,” Strohmaier said. “They might want to vent or try to anticipate what the commission might like to hear so we’re not getting as honest advice as we might like. It’s a balancing act.”
“People are elected to those [councils] by their community,” Rowley added. “We are elected, too, but maybe not as directly, and they can feel undermined if a commissioner goes to the meetings too often. Sometimes they say ‘Stay out of our business,’ so we don’t go unless we’re invited. Then we hear that we never attend the meetings.”
Chief Administrative Officer Vickie Zeier also noted that the commissioners all try to hit most of the meetings at least once a year, but they need to coordinate their attendance since two commissioners at a meeting would constitute a quorum and need official public notice.
After the meeting, Slotnick was a bit wide-eyed in his sparsely furnished office, where he was trying to figure out new computer and phone systems.
Slotnick previously cofounded Garden City Harvest and the University of Montana’s Program in Ecological Agriculture and Society, or PEAS, farm. He holds a degree in philosophy, served in the Peace Corps in Thailand, earned a masters in agriculture extension, and is a well-known lecturer.
But other than sitting on some boards, Slotnick had no experience in politics when he upset Commissioner Jean Curtiss in the June democratic primary; Curtiss had served on the commission for 18 years. Slotnick wrapped up his university job on Monday, and jumped on board as a commissioner Wednesday after the New Year’s Day holiday.
“I’m optimistic and overwhelmed, and I’m grateful to all the other folks that were in the room this morning and everyone else in the hallways who are welcoming and encouraging me, and telling me they’ve got my back,” Slotnick said, sitting in the sunshine at his office’s conference table. “I’m certainly less scared than I was at 9:30,” which was shortly before his first 10 a.m. administrative meeting.
Since he was working full time since being elected in the primary in June, Slotnick hasn’t had much time to attend county meetings. But he has met with department heads, other elected officials and community leaders during lunches and evening hours, trying to get up to speed on an incredibly complex position.
“The work I did before was public, but non-controversial,” Slotnick said. “Growing food and teaching students — no one is against that.”
Slotnick said his broad areas of interest include land use and development — not unusual given his background — but knows that his impacts will be based on more specific, day-to-day county operations and commission decisions.
“Some things will transfer easily, like meetings with people,” Slotnick said. “But the minutiae of government can only be learned by experience.”
Moments later, Slotnick checked in with Sarah Bell, a county administrative assistant who coordinates commissioners’ schedules. He needed to get across town to pick up a cellphone that will allow him to conduct county business when he’s out of the office, and was wondering when and where he needed to be next.
Slotnick was pleased to learn that he had a few hours to run errands and work on those new computers and phones, as well as getting up to speed on two items slated to be discussed with Missoula Mayor John Engen on Thursday, which involve a deed on YMCA property and a study on the Orchard Homes levee. In addition, Slotnick was asked by the other commissioners to weigh in on a letter regarding a preferred provider agreement between the county and local anesthesiologists.
“I’m going to be doing a lot of listening and learning,” Slotnick said.