Small but sturdy crew carries on George Floyd protests

Protests in front of the Missoula County Courthouse against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago toiled peacefully onward on Tuesday, batting back one counter protester and at one point joining with police for a photograph.
Demonstrations around the country have continued to escalate in violence, from protesters torching buildings to police pepper spraying peaceful ralliers, as President Donald Trump on Monday urged governors to crack down on protesters. No reports have emerged of protests in Montana rising to any level of violence.
"We have had one of the most peaceful protests, and I am so proud of that," Mahogany Howard said. "We have to show why we should be respected."
Tuesday's stalwart crew in Missoula started small, and grew through the morning to a crowd of 50 by noon. Howard, 19, had taken something of an informal leadership role over the crowd Tuesday, wielding a megaphone to build the tempo with chants and speaking calmly with people with raised tensions.
At one point a man approached the demonstration while the protesters laid face down with their hands behind their backs.
"You're inciting violence!" the man hollered at them, a video camera in hand. Dozens leapt up from the ground and countered him at close range, chanting "Black Lives Matter" at him until he left.
"This is free speech, you morons," he said as he turned away.
Howard alerted the authorities, and two Missoula police lieutenants were on scene within a few minutes. They told Howard they would keep an eye out for the man, but asked if they could get a picture with the protesters before they left. As the crowd swelled around the two officers for a photo, a white woman chastised the crowd, calling the suggestion a "photo op." Howard stepped in to calm the woman, telling her "I'd rather take a picture with them than be pepper sprayed by them."
Montana law enforcement officials across the state on Monday denounced the actions of Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck until a stretcher carried his limp body away.
Helena Roche on Tuesday was among the small African American population represented at these Missoula rallies, bringing with her Addis, her 9-year-old daughter. She loves Missoula and its people, she said Tuesday, but added she has to be honest with her children about racism in the world. She has explained to them the details of Floyd's killing, and they know why it's important to rally here, Roche said.
"It's very difficult sometimes to have these conversations" with her kids, she said. "I don't mention black and white, I mention what's right. It doesn't matter the color. America is great, we have to stand up for ourselves and support one another. That's why I'm here."
The crowd fell silent when Allen Matt, a 72-year-old Bitterroot Salish and Métis tribal member, sang an Indigenous unity song through the megaphone. When he finished, the crowd's energy seemed to double.
"That was hard, but you see what's happening," Matt said through tears, waving an arm towards a small group of children dancing together. "That's a unity song."
