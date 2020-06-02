Small but sturdy crew carries on George Floyd protests

"This is free speech, you morons," he said as he turned away.

Howard alerted the authorities, and two Missoula police lieutenants were on scene within a few minutes. They told Howard they would keep an eye out for the man, but asked if they could get a picture with the protesters before they left. As the crowd swelled around the two officers for a photo, a white woman chastised the crowd, calling the suggestion a "photo op." Howard stepped in to calm the woman, telling her "I'd rather take a picture with them than be pepper sprayed by them."

Montana law enforcement officials across the state on Monday denounced the actions of Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck until a stretcher carried his limp body away.