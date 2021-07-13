Small fire smokes up Blue Mountain

A short-lived fire sent a column of smoke into the already dusky air southwest of Missoula on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was burning on Blue Mountain near Deadman Gulch Road southwest of the intersection of Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93.

Area resident Danny Tipps said he saw a lightning flash followed by a loud clap of thunder around 4 p.m.

“My whole living room lit up,” Tipps said.

Shortly after, he saw fire engines heading toward the Blue Mountain Bed and Breakfast.

A small column of smoke could be seen in the tree line. Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers turned drivers around and helped other residents evacuate the area. The evacuation order was lifted shortly after 5 p.m.

Missoula Rural Fire Department and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighters had the blaze under control Tuesday evening. It burned about a tenth of an acre of grass and timber, according to Rural Fire Assistant Chief Brent Christopherson.

Four fire engines, two water tenders and two command vehicles responded to the scene.

