Small Missoula kitchen fire damages apartment

One tenant and three pets were rescued during a small apartment fire that broke out in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon. 

A smoke alarm at 2:47 p.m. alerted Missoula fire about a blaze at the 1900 block of Trail Street. Firefighters found the flames were contained to just the kitchen in the first-floor apartment, according to a press release from the Missoula Fire Department. 

They quickly extinguished the fire with minimal water, but there is heavy smoke damage to the apartment. 

Missoula police also responded and evacuated an immobile person in the apartment before firefighters got there. The press release stated officers were treated for smoke inhalation. 

The tenant's three pets were also safely removed from the apartment, along with the person living in the unit above. 

Fire Inspector Jamie Porter is still investigating what happened, but believes the fire was accidental, according to the release. Three fire engines, an ambulance and a command unit responded. 

The press release encouraged people not to place combustible items on stove tops. 

