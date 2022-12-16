Small parcel vacation helps Riverfront Triangle project

Although plans for the long-awaited Riverfront Triangle project remain elusive, the Missoula City Council took a step forward in the redevelopment process this week by voting to vacate a right-of-way at the corner of Front Street and West Broadway.

Brandt Dahlen in the city’s Engineering Department explained the small right-of-way at 601 West Broadway is the last remaining piece of Front Street between West Broadway and Owen Street.

“Vacating this right-of-way relieves a pinch point and allows for a more usable area of sight improvements on the 601 West Broadway parcel,” he said.

The applicant behind the right-of-way vacation request is Carl Posewitz with Paradigm 3 Architecture, but city staff said no site plans have come forward yet.

“We do not know what the specific details of the Riverfront Triangle project are going to be right now,” stated Public Works and Mobility Director Jeremy Keene.

When asked by Ward 3 Councilman Daniel Carlino if affordable housing would be incorporated, Keene said the public benefits of the project include a trail easement and better intersection safety.

“We still felt like there was public benefit but we may not be able to include housing in this one,” he said.

The zoning, he added, allows for a mix of commercial and residential uses.

One additional requirement of the project would be adding a new right-turn lane from Broadway onto Orange Street.

Seven Missoula City Council members voted for the right-of-way vacation in committee Wednesday, with only Ward 5’s John Contos voting against it.