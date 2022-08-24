Small plane crash in St. Ignatius leaves 2 with minor injuries

A plane crashed in St. Ignatius Tuesday afternoon, leaving two with minor injuries.
Lake County dispatch got a report around noon that a plane crash occurred near Airport Road, a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office stated.
Emergency personnel responded and found two people in the plane with minor injuries. The crash happened during takeoff from the St. Ignatius airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and traffic on Airport Road was briefly diverted for officials to assess the scene, as well as utilities that were damaged.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
