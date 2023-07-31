Earlier this month, an angler seeking trout in the lower Bitterroot River near where it joins the Clark Fork reeled in a fish that should not have been there: a smallmouth bass.

The angler reported the catch to Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, which verified video of the specimen and deemed it the first confirmed smallmouth bass in the river. Smallmouth bass aren't native to the cold-water fishery of the Bitterroot. The agency warned in an announcement Wednesday that an established bass population in the waterway would degrade the fishery by competing with species already found there, which are already suffering from warm temperatures.

Bass prefer warmer water than the cold-water species normally found in the Bitterroot, such as native westslope cutthroat trout and non-native rainbow trout. The bass thrive in water from the mid-60s to mid-70s degrees Fahrenheit. The trout, meanwhile prefer water from the low-40s up to low- or mid-60s. Outside of the fish caught July 5 in the lower Bitterroot, according to FWP, the nearest confirmed reports of smallmouth bass were about 80 miles west on the Clark Fork, below St. Regis, and 70 miles north in the Clearwater River.

The lower Bitterroot near Missoula hit 76.1 degrees at 6 p.m. on July 22, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey — the warmest water temperature of the month so far at that site. It cooled to 66 degrees that night. As of 1:45 p.m. Friday, the river was at 67 degrees, warming rapidly from an overnight low of 62.9 degrees. And, as of Friday, the river hadn't dropped below 60 degrees in July. It was warmer than 70 degrees almost every afternoon for the second half of the month.

A recent FWP survey of the lower Bitterroot didn't find any more smallmouth bass, and the agency doesn't know how the fish caught July 5 ended up there. But in an effort to deprive bass a foothold in the Bitterroot, FWP has proposed a new emergency regulation that would require anglers who catch a smallmouth bass in the lower Bitterroot to kill the fish and turn it in to FWP. The regulation would apply to the lower Bitterroot River from the Florence Bridge to the confluence of the Bitterroot and Clark Fork near Missoula. Anglers who catch a smallmouth bass would be required to report the catch to FWP within 24 hours by calling 406-542-5500 and must turn the whole fish over to the agency within 10 days. Fish can be turned in frozen.

The rule is up for discussion and possible approval at the Aug. 17 Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting in Helena.

"Smallmouth bass are a predatory and adaptable species, and an established population would be expected to adversely impact the native and non-native cold-water sport fishery in the Bitterroot River," FWP staff wrote in a memo to the commission that explained the proposed rule. "Since the smallmouth bass population abundance is still low, relying on angler harvest and mandatory reporting is a cost-effective tool to determine distribution, abundance, and preferred habitats for smallmouth bass in the lower Bitterroot River."

If fish are turned in to the agency, the memo stated, analysis of tissue and otoliths — calcium carbonate buildups behind the brains of bony fish, sometimes called earstones — can help biologists understand fish age, growth pattern and origin. Rings of dark and light material in otoliths can indicate fish age similar to rings in a tree trunk.

The agency also noted that angler harvest and mandatory reporting was a factor in determining management actions for northern pike in Lake Mary Ronan, brown trout in the Kootenai River and smallmouth bass in the upper Yellowstone River.

On Feb. 19, 2022, a Bozeman angler caught a smallmouth bass in the Yellowstone River near the confluence of the Gardiner River. That incident led to a similar catch, kill and report rule for the Yellowstone and Shield rivers, approved in April 2022.