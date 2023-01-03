Smith River float permit lottery opens

Anyone hoping to float Montana’s famed Smith River this year has a month and a half to apply for a chance to receive a 2023 float permit.

The permit application period opened Monday and closes Feb. 15.

The Smith River is a Missouri River tributary noted for having just one put-in and take-out on its 59-mile stretch from just west of White Sulfur Springs to southwest of Great Falls. A popular float for boaters and anglers, the river is known for superb scenery and trout fishing in a remote landscape of pristine limestone canyons. In 1989, the state Legislature passed a special management act for the river, making it the state’s only river that requires a permit to float.

Float permits are limited in number and managed by the state Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The agency will select this year’s permit recipients in a lottery Feb. 21. Permit applications cost $15; those who receive a permit will be notified by email, according to the agency, and called on the phone just before their launch date. Anyone at least 12 years old can submit a permit, but there is no minimum age for floating the river. Permit applications are available online at ols.fwp.mt.gov/landing_input.

Permits are tied to specific launch dates; FWP’s 2023 Smith River permit quota table shows nine permits available for each day from April 1 through Oct. 31. Almost all of the permits are reserved for private parties, with only one or two permits a day from May 1 through July 31 available to outfitters. Each of the coveted permits allows a party of up to 15 people to float from Camp Baker to Eden Bridge. Floaters must stay at designated boat camps along the river. From May 15 to July 15, floaters must complete their float in no more than four nights.

In addition to the regular permits, the state will award a lone “Super Permit” through a separate lottery system accessible on the same permit website. The Super Permit allows the permit holder to launch on the day of their choice during the float season. Super Permit applicants can purchase an unlimited number of lottery entries for $5 each to increase their odds of being selected. The Super Permit lottery closes March 23, and the drawing will take place March 29.

There are no public services along the river and drinking water is not available at the Camp Baker put-in, meaning that floaters must bring their own food and water for their trip, in addition to camping and safety equipment. The river is open only to non-motorized watercraft, like rafts, drift boats, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.

More information is available at fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river/.