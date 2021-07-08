Smoke fills Missoula area, dropping air quality

Missoulians woke up to a blanket of hazy skies Thursday morning that is expected to linger in the area for at least a few days.
Smoke from wildfires in Idaho and Washington moved into the region Wednesday evening.
“If you’re thinking it’s too soon, you are correct. This is way too soon,” said Missoula air quality specialist Sarah Coefield in a news release on Thursday.
Missoula’s air quality was at a "moderate" level Thursday, while Frenchtown and Seeley Lake were designated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the release. In those areas, children and the elderly, and people with heart or lung disease, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.
Air quality conditions should improve Thursday evening and into Friday as smoke lifts out of the valley, Coefield said, but we’ll likely still have some haze.
“If we see smoke into the evening hours, it may settle in the valleys overnight like it did last night. Overall tomorrow’s air quality should be better than today’s.”
Overhead winds are expected to shift to a northwest direction Thursday into Friday, which should push smoke south and away from the Missoula area, Coefield said. However, the smoke could return Saturday and Sunday.
“Westerly and southwesterly flow sets back up over the weekend under a high pressure ridge, which means we may see both more smoke headed our way and worse smoke impacts,” she added.
On Thursday, Missoula County commissioners proclaimed July 12-18 as Wildfire Smoke Ready Week, according to a press release from the health department. Officials have planned a week of outreach and events about the risks posed by wildfire smoke and the strategies to reduce exposure.
Missoula's Wildfire Smoke Ready Team will post tips on social media (#WildfireSmokeReady) and volunteers will share information at the farmers market and other outdoor events throughout the week.
On July 14, Imagine Nation Brewing will host a wildfire smoke educational event featuring two special beers on tap called Deep Breath and Smoked Out.
Wildfire smoke is the most significant source of air pollution in western Montana, according to the health department release.