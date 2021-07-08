Smoke fills Missoula area, dropping air quality

Missoulians woke up to a blanket of hazy skies Thursday morning that is expected to linger in the area for at least a few days.

Smoke from wildfires in Idaho and Washington moved into the region Wednesday evening.

“If you’re thinking it’s too soon, you are correct. This is way too soon,” said Missoula air quality specialist Sarah Coefield in a news release on Thursday.

Missoula’s air quality was at a "moderate" level Thursday, while Frenchtown and Seeley Lake were designated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the release. In those areas, children and the elderly, and people with heart or lung disease, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their health care provider.

Air quality conditions should improve Thursday evening and into Friday as smoke lifts out of the valley, Coefield said, but we’ll likely still have some haze.

“If we see smoke into the evening hours, it may settle in the valleys overnight like it did last night. Overall tomorrow’s air quality should be better than today’s.”