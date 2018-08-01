The smoke that’s dimming the morning sun in southwestern Montana isn’t our own. It’s coming from fires in states west of us.
“Wildfire smoke season 2018 is officially upon us,” Sarah Coefield, air quality specialist for the Missoula City-County Health Department, pronounced Wednesday morning.
In a press release, Coefield said the air the past couple of days has looked worse than it is. Air quality has been Good to Moderate in Missoula County all week.
She then relayed a chain of bad news-good scenarios.
“First, the bad news – based on mixing heights this afternoon, there’s a decent chance more of that smoke is going to come down to the valley floor,” Coefield said. “If this happens, we may see air quality deteriorate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Also, based on upper elevation wind patterns, we’re likely to continue to see smoke from Oregon and California headed our way into Thursday.”
But the high-pressure ridge that’s pushing smoke into Montana will start breaking down on Thursday.
“The West Coast smoke should be south of us by Friday,” Coefield said. “A dry cold front is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, and the strong winds on Thursday and Friday should do a good job scouring the valleys clear of West Coast smoke remnants.”
But with the winds comes the next round of bad news.
“Dry cold fronts are pretty scary during fire season. If we get lightning or have any fires start before the cold front gets here, we could end up with active fire behavior,” Coefield said.
“Fortunately, we do not currently have any significant nearby fires to be stirred up by the front, but it’s something to keep in mind. Be very careful while out and about – make sure you aren’t dragging any chains, do not flick cigarette butts out your vehicle window, and if you have a campfire, make sure it is dead out before you walk away from it. I mean, stick your hand in that puppy. Roll it all around in the ash. If you don’t want to do that with your dead campfire, it’s not dead enough.”
You can track the smoke the health department sees on its monitors by going to the Montana’s Today’s Air website at http://svc.mt.gov/deq/todaysair/.