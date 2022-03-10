Smoke it if you got it: Cannabis options abound

With recreational marijuana now available in a myriad of forms and products, there are countless ways to consume. Even so, for many marijuana enthusiasts classic combustion can’t be beat.

But even something as simple as starting smoke with fire has its own variety of options and accessories. For starters, an herb grinder is useful to get an even burn from your flower. For enders, personal smoke filtration products can minimize your exhale, reducing odor and risks of second-hand exposure.

A joint, or pre-rolled marijuana cigarette, has long been the standard starting point for burning the green at one end. Nowadays there’s an abundance of options when it comes to the paper, filter or lighting mechanism involved. For flawless fire, hemp wicks have the benefit of not adding lighter fluid fumes to your inhale.

Similar to a joint, a blunt refers to a larger smokable made from the same tobacco leaves used to wrap a cigar. This method can accommodate a significant amount of marijuana for sharing, and adds a small amount of nicotine to the experience. Another term, spliff, means that the marijuana has been mixed with loose tobacco before rolling, although this method is more common in Europe than in the U.S.

Pre-rolled, pre-filled marijuana joints are usually available at any dispensary in a variety of strains and sizes. For rolling your own, papers seem to come in infinite flavors, and there are even all-natural unbleached and hemp versions for the purest of purists. Traditionally sold loose-leaf style for use by hand or with a rolling machine, papers also come in cones, which are pre-formed fillable shapes with or without a filter.

When it comes to filtration, any added amount of distance or surface area that the smoke is exposed to will result in a smoother inhale. For joints, a paper or cotton filter is sometimes used, but another way to help smooth the smoke along is with the added dispersion that comes from using a pipe.

Pipes for smoking herbs and other substances are an ancient invention, consisting of a bowl and stem, and can be made from almost any material. From apples to wood to metal, resourcefulness is found in many forms. But glass, usually heat-resistant borosilicate, has become the most common medium for marijuana pipes due to its resistance to temperature change, ease of cleaning, and versatility as an artistic medium.

Though the stem of a pipe adds distance to smooth a smoke, water filtration is the one of the better ways to increase the smoke’s exposed surface area and reduce particle inhalation. Water pipes, or bongs, bubble the smoke through a chamber of water before it reaches the user. A hookah is a similar tool for the job, but intended for use with shisha, a type of flavored tobacco.

