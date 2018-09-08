Smoke rolled in over Missoula on Friday night due to a prescribed fire in Idaho.
As the fire burned, air quality deteriorated in Missoula and surrounding areas, reaching unhealthy levels between 5 and 10 p.m. Conditions improved in Frenchtown but remained unhealthy in Missoula throughout Saturday morning, according to the Missoula Public Health Department.
A cold front is expected to improve air quality from west to east. As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, the air quality in Missoula was listed as moderate, according to Montana’s Today's Air.
Fires in other parts of the state saw growth on Friday due to hot and dry conditions.
The Boundary fire burning in Glacier National Park grew by 1,000 acres on Friday due to the dry and windy conditions.
“Extreme fire behavior” was observed and the fire crossed the U.S.–Canada border, burning into Waterton Lakes National Park.
Parks Canada and U.S. fire managers quickly coordinated efforts to respond to the rapid growth of the fire, with Parks Canada dropping water from helicopters to keep the fire from spreading east toward Boundary Bay, InciWeb reported. The fire moved north into a basin southwest of Bertha Lake.
Evacuation orders are in place for North Lake McDonald Road, Lake McDonald Lodge area and private residences along the Going-to-the-Sun Road, in addition to Sprague Creek, Avalanche and Fish Creek campgrounds.
The Going-to-the-Sun Road remains open between St. Mary and Logan Pass but is closed to private vehicles between the foot of Lake McDonald and Logan Pass. The North Lake McDonald and Fish Creek Roads are closed, and the Inside North Fork Road is closed from Fish Creek to Logging Creek.
Parks Canada also closed areas in Waterton Lakes National Park due to the spread of the Boundary fire. The new closures include the Bertha Lake Trail, the Lake Shore Trail, the Bertha Lake Backcountry Campground and the Bertha Bay Backcountry Campground.
Hot and dry conditions also increased activity in the Gold Hill fire north of Libby, which grew by almost 500 acres from Friday to Saturday. The fire is currently sized at 5,372 acres and has a night shift monitoring its progression.
Traffic delays remain on Highway 68 as a result of the Gold Hill fire and traffic will be let through at the top of each hour.
Fire activity also increased in the Davis fire northwest from Yaak, but the fire did not cross outside of its current perimeter.