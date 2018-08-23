Smoke poured into the Missoula valley again late Thursday, temporarily reaching "unhealthy" levels, although Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield doesn't expect it to last.
"I've seen the air quality deteriorate pretty quickly," she said Thursday. "The plume itself is pretty thin and moving quickly, so it should be out of our area pretty soon."
The smoke from Washington arced up into Canada before wandering back stateside Thursday, said Coefield, who works for the Missoula City-County Health Department. While she expects the current plume to pass soon, she said hazy conditions will remain.
"We're going to be downwind of the fires burning in Washington and British Columbia for the next several days," she said. "Folks should be aware of changing conditions … When it's smoky outside, it's good for everyone to rein in their activities a bit and try not to expose themselves to the smoke in the area."
Meanwhile, in Glacier National Park, the Howe Ridge fire continues to expand southwest, passing the 10,000-acre mark Thursday with warm, dry conditions following the light rainfall earlier this week.
Wednesday saw some moderate fire activity as the CL-215 "Super Scoopers" poured water over the southwest fire boundary to stall the blaze at Inside North Fork Road, which parallels the Camas Road near the southwestern end of Lake McDonald.
Brian Haines, public information officer with the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2, said efforts were directed Thursday toward stopping that spread to the southwest, and establishing sprinkler lines on the north end near North McDonald Road to protect the structures there.
Crews are also working to protect structures in the Fish Creek and Avalanche campgrounds. An evacuation warning remains in effect for the Apgar area, while Going-to-the-Sun Road remains closed from the foot of Lake McDonald to Logan Pass.
The Howe Ridge fire is 10 percent contained.
The 578-acre Paola Ridge fire near Essex is also drawing resources. As helicopters dropped water to keep the fire in check, crews wrapped two water tanks in burn-resistant material similar to the shelters used by firefighters, Haines said.
Firefighters are assessing the last of the structures near Essex and will continue to construct fire line along the boundary near private residences at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe corridor.