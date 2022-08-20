Smoke starts erasing Missoula skyline

Missoula's surrounding mountains started disappearing Saturday morning as smoke from regional wildfires started moving into the airshed.

By Saturday afternoon, air quality in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys had declined from "good" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." The PM2.5 level had risen from 5.6 micrograms per cubic meter of air to 47.9 micrograms. PM2.5 refers to air pollution particles so tiny, they can embed in lung tissue and cause inflamation and other dangerous conditions.

Much of the smoke likely drifted north from the Moose fire burning in Idaho just south of Lost Trail Pass.

"Yesterday afternoon, a thunder cell collapsed over the areas of Hog Springs, Beaver Creek and Trail Creek, a Moose fire public information release stated on Saturday. "The erratic downburst of winds caused the fire to grow in multiple directions. It also caused an increase in the amount of debris deposited on Salmon River Road. The fire burned actively all night."

At least three new wildfires appeared in the remote Idaho mountains east of the Montana border along Mineral and Ravalli counties Friday night and Saturday.

Summer continental air currents have spared the Missoula airshed from wildfire smoke for much of the summer.