Early risers are invited to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday with a sunrise balloon at Sentinel High School on Friday.
The 97-foot-tall balloon will be inflated by 6:30 a.m. in Stegner Field as part of an effort to spread the message of wildfire prevention. The public is encouraged to come see the balloon, take photos in the basket, and enjoy time with Smokey Bear and wildland firefighters from the Lolo National Forest, Montana Department of Natural Resources, and Bureau of Land Management.
At 8 a.m. they’ll have a #SingForSmokey birthday song, along with shared treats and Smokey Bear goodies. The balloon will be in place until 9 a.m.
Smokey Bear is at the heart of the longest-running public service campaign in American history.
Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for their joint effort to promote wildfire prevention. The living symbol of Smokey Bear was a 5-pound, 3-month-old black bear cub who was found in the spring of 1950 after the Capitan Gap wildfire that burned in the Capitan Mountains of New Mexico.
Since then, his signature phrase to protect America’s forests from human-caused fires — “Only you can prevent wildfires” — has become iconic.
The Smokey Bear Balloon is owned by a nonprofit corporation dedicated to assisting federal, state and local agencies with wildfire prevention education. It holds 145,000 cubic feet of air, weighs 1,130 pounds, and the diameter at the hat brim is 72 feet.