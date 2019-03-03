Try 3 months for $3
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Elementary Attendance Boundary Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Russell Elementary School, 3216 Russell St.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Subdivision exemption – 2206 and 2206 1/2 Fairview Ave.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 pm. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chamber, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Rd.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services Center, 1220 Burlington

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: status update on monitoring the Smurfit-Stone site; communication protocol between EPA and Smurfit-Stone; Community Involvement Coordinator. 

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.