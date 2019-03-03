Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Elementary Attendance Boundary Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Russell Elementary School, 3216 Russell St.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Subdivision exemption – 2206 and 2206 1/2 Fairview Ave.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 pm. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chamber, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Rd.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services Center, 1220 Burlington
***
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: status update on monitoring the Smurfit-Stone site; communication protocol between EPA and Smurfit-Stone; Community Involvement Coordinator.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.