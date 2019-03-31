Try 3 months for $3
Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of  Trustees

special meeting

When: noon Thursday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

***

Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Animal Control Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: decision to incorporate as a nonprofit corporation and approval of articles of incorporation; election of Board of Directors for the nonprofit corporation; election of the Community Advisory Group’s Chairperson; invitation to volunteer for the Community Advisory Group’s Administrative Team; Community Involvement Coordinator — Jacqui Barker, EPA.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Elementary Boundary Study Advisory Committee

meeting 4

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

