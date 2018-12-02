Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Conditional Use Request — 1800 S. Third St. W. — YWCA Group Living Conditional Use; resolution and ordinance amending the Front Street URD plan to include tourism development as a commercial goal and approval of a project as an urban renewal project; amendments to sidewalk snow removal and hazardous vegetation fees; consultant agreement with Territorial Landworks, Inc. South Avenue–Ronald to Maurice Water Main Replacement Project; Land and Water Conservation Fund Resolution; proposed Reconfiguration of South Fifth and Sixth Streets West from Higgins to Russell.
***
Parks & Recreation Board
Strategic planning session
When: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Garden City Harvest, 1657 River Road.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: Alexander family transfer.
***
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: status update on monitoring of Smurfit-Stone site; EPA responses to public comments; update on site's deed in lieu of foreclosure; review EPA work plans and schedules for future public comments; role of Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes as site trustee; Montana Department of Justice Natural Resource Damage Program.