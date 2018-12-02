Try 1 month for 99¢
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

Agenda: Conditional Use Request — 1800 S. Third St. W. — YWCA Group Living Conditional Use; resolution and ordinance amending the Front Street URD plan to include tourism development as a commercial goal and approval of a project as an urban renewal project; amendments to sidewalk snow removal and hazardous vegetation fees; consultant agreement with Territorial Landworks, Inc. South Avenue–Ronald to Maurice Water Main Replacement Project; Land and Water Conservation Fund Resolution; proposed Reconfiguration of South Fifth and Sixth Streets West from Higgins to Russell.

***

Parks & Recreation Board

Strategic planning session

When: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Garden City Harvest, 1657 River Road.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Public Art Committee

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: Alexander family transfer. 

*** 

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: status update on monitoring of Smurfit-Stone site; EPA responses to public comments; update on site's deed in lieu of foreclosure; review EPA work plans and schedules for future public comments; role of Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes as site trustee; Montana Department of Justice Natural Resource Damage Program. 

