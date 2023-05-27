Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As warmer weather encourages snakes to emerge from their dens and bathe in the sun, increasing snake sightings have been reported on Missoula's popular hillside trails.

Earlier this month as temperatures reached the 80s, the City of Missoula Police Department advised trail-goers to be careful after a hiker reported almost being bitten by a possible rattlesnake.

Yet the majority of those rattlesnake sightings turn out to be bull — or more specifically, bullsnakes.

“Every spring in May and June, it’s like clockwork: we get a lot of reports of rattlesnake sightings and then we go investigate and it almost always ends up being bullsnakes,” said Morgan Valiant, the City of Missoula associate director of ecosystem services.

Since its formation in 2007, Missoula’s Conservation Lands Management program hasn’t found any rattlesnakes, which can be deadly, in any city-owned parks and open spaces, even through studies documenting reptile habitat in the parks. What they have found are several species of non-venomous snakes. That includes garter snakes, North American racers, rubber boas, and bullsnakes, which frequent the south face of Mount Jumbo and the North Hills.

“At this time of year, they can get very territorial and can be more aggressive than rattlesnakes," Valiant said. "They are often far more likely to pounce on you than rattlesnakes."

Valiant did note that Marshall Mountain, which the City of Missoula is examining for permanent acquisition, did have a confirmed rattlesnake sighting last year with a rattlesnake den eventually located near Mittower Gulch. And forestry land in higher elevations can serve as home for rattlesnakes too.

Outside of that, Valiant said even Missoula’s Rattlesnake Creek doesn’t have rattlesnakes and it hasn’t for at least a few decades.

Chief zoologist of the Montana Natural Heritage Program Dan Bachen said the rattlesnakes like to live in drier, sunnier environments associated with the prairies of Montana, a far more common place for snakes.

“When getting into these more shaded, more coniferous forests, there is a lot less warmth for snakes which are exothermic creatures,” Bachen said. “Snakes are tied to how warm their environment is. In western Montana, we typically see a lot less of those rattlesnakes.”

Bachen noted bull snakes are often mistaken for rattlesnakes as they imitate a rattle by using their mouths and shaking their tail. Additionally, when preparing to attack bull snakes coil up their bodies and flatten their heads like rattlesnakes.

“Bullsnakes try to imitate rattlesnakes,” Bachen said. “Even the patterning is a case of evolutionary adaptation where they try to imitate the often striped patterning of the rattlesnake.”

According to Jeff Gicklhorn, the City of Missoula conservation lands program manager, whether they actually have a rattle is what can help distinguish a rattlesnake from a bullsnake.

Gicklhorn advises caution as snakes are sunning on trails and traveling along them. He said recreationists should generally back away and give them space, as rattlesnakes will typically retreat into threatened state after being incited.

“This is their home. We should respect it,” Gicklhorn said.

Valiant said fear of snakes shouldn’t stop people for enjoying nature this summer.

“When you’re recreating in these front lands, you should keep your head up for wildlife like bears, mountain lions, snakes and others,” Valiant said. “It’s one of the great things about our area is those wildlife interactions and that we can be so close to nature.”