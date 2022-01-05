Snow and ice in forecast for western Montana

A weather system with “a lot of moving parts” should bring lots more snow to western Montana on Thursday.

“We’re looking at deep snow most areas through Thursday morning, with pockets of icy conditions Thursday and Friday, while mountains continue to get lots of snow,” National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Smith said on Wednesday. “Our mountains are looking to get anywhere from 2 to 4 feet (of snow).”

A mass of cold air moving south and west out of the Canadian plains was expected to come pouring over mountain passes Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, bringing many areas down to zero or sub-zero wind chills east of the Continental Divide, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Meanwhile, a subtropical atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean has been pushing east across Idaho into Montana and will cause a rapid increase in snow accumulations through Thursday and Friday. In the Missoula vicinity, that could total 5 to 9 inches on Thursday. The Bitterroot Valley has 3 to 8 inches of snow in its forecast.

Unfortunately, many lower valley areas could see temperatures rise on Thursday and Friday, turning the snow into rain. A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday early morning, followed by gusty winds and snow until 2 p.m. and mixed snow and rain again through the afternoon and evening.

That warm spell is predicted to stall by Friday evening, turning precipitation back to snow Friday evening and Saturday. However, predictions are complicated by the warm, gusty air, which could either form a crust over the snow or leave it loose to blow and drift.

The final stage of all this winter activity looks like a high pressure ridge settling over most of the western United States starting Saturday. For Missoula and surrounding valleys, that typically means foggy mornings and overcast days, with a strong potential for air inversions.

