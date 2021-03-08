Snow bank: Study finds Montana holds snow longer

The Last Best Place could have the last best snow.

New climate research from the Scripps Oceanography Institute may explain why Montana might keep its winter white while the North Cascades in Washington melt out sooner than usual. The “shrinking winter” phenomenon seen along the coastal United States and southern Rocky Mountains could also lead to longer wildfire seasons in places like California and Arizona.

"Global warming isn't affecting everywhere the same,” said Amato Evan, lead author of the study, which was published March 1 in the journal Nature Climate Change. “As you get closer to the ocean or further south in the U.S., the snowpack is more vulnerable, or more at-risk, due to increasing temperature, whereas in the interior of the continent, the snowpack seems much more impervious, or resilient to rising temperatures."

So while ski hills like Snowbowl and Lookout Pass continue to pack their runs, other parts of California are seeing early melts.