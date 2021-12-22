Snow on tap for Christmas, followed by arctic blast

The celestial decorating committee apparently got the memo: Mountains throughout northwest Montana should get a new blast of snow just in time for Christmas Eve wonderment.

More than 10 inches of snow tops the Thursday forecast for the Cabinet, Clearwater and Bitterroot mountains along the Montana-Idaho border. Glacier National Park and the surrounding Whitefish, Mission and Swan mountains could get 6 to 10 inches.

For travelers, expect a mix of rain and snow along the highway corridors around Missoula. Thursday should be breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph and a high temperature of 41. That changes Thursday evening as conditions shift to a 70% chance of snow.

Friday, the official Christmas holiday for many, has a 40% chance of snow in the Missoula vicinity and a high of 34. On Christmas Day Saturday, temperatures should stay below freezing and up to half an inch of snow could accumulate in the valley bottoms.

But get those family outdoor portraits done soon. An arctic cold front follows on Sunday, with temperatures dropping to the teens and single digits Sunday night as everyone starts heading home.

“This is going to be potentially a high-impact situation for western Montana,” National Weather Service meteorologist David Noble said on Wednesday. “The timing is still uncertain, but it looks like it will hit Glacier Park on Saturday and may make it down to the Idaho border and Interstate 90 later that day.”

That’s a warning for post-Christmas travelers or skiers moving through Marias Pass, Lookout Pass and Rogers Pass. A low-pressure system loaded with Pacific moisture is moving east from the Oregon Coast, and will run into an arctic cold blast coming south out of Canada.

That could start with blowing and drifting snow in mountain passes as the two systems meet, followed by extreme cold settling into western valleys next week.

Noble compared the potential lows to arctic outbreaks in 2017 and 2014.

“We could have below-zero temps in many locations, potentially getting to 10 or 20 below zero at night,” Noble said. “For a lot of people who’ve never experienced that — who’ve just moved here from someplace like Georgia — that’s going to be big. You’re going to wake up and the coolant in your car may be frozen.”

Several meteorological models predict temperatures as low as -20 on Dec. 30. For comparison, the January 2017 arctic outbreak hit -38 in Potomac, -22 in Kalispell and Stevensville, and -19 in Missoula. The Missoula high temperature on Jan. 5, 2017 was 1 above zero.

