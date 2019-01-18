Northwest Montana woke up Friday morning to a few inches of snow and hazardous conditions on roads and mountainsides.
The National Weather Service’s Missoula office reported that 2.9 inches of snow fell Thursday in Missoula. The Montana Department of Transportation reported snow, ice and slush on area roads. Around 11:05 p.m. Thursday night, a semi spun out of control on I-90 West about two miles west of Taft, causing a prolonged blockage.
Over the weekend in Missoula, the forecast calls for temperatures to range between the upper 20s and upper 30s with periodic rain and snow. Expected accumulations for the next few days range from zero to 6 inches, depending on specific location and elevation.
The conditions will likely increase the risk of avalanches for backcountry travelers. On Friday morning the West Central Montana Avalanche Center issued an advisory, effective through midnight, listing the regional avalanche danger as “high” on wind-loaded slopes and “considerable” on all other slopes.
“Avoid wind drifted terrain” where windblown snow has accumulated, the Avalanche Center’s Travis Craft advised backcountry travelers. “Choose low angle slopes(less than 30 degrees) to enjoy the new snow. It is a real possibility to trigger a wind slab or storm slab on steep terrain and have it step down into the bottom of our snowpack and cause a large or very large avalanche.”
The Flathead Avalanche Center, based in Hungry Horse, issued a backcountry avalanche watch through 10 p.m. Saturday for the Swan, Whitefish and Flathead ranges, and Glacier National Park.
“Continuous snowfall with increasing winds will overload a very fragile snow surface, causing widespread natural avalanche activity,” the release stated.
Visit www.missoulaavalanche.org or www.flatheadavalanche.org for more information on these risks and safe travel in avalanche country.