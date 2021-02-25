Snow set for Idaho border

A cold front moving east across the Idaho border should bring lots of snow to the high country, but barely dust most of the Montana valleys.

National Weather Service forecasts call for strong winds and heavy snow in the Bitterroot Mountains all Thursday night and into Friday. By morning, very wet snow could reach 12 to 20 inches in the mountains, fueled by a strong moisture flow blowing out of the tropics north of Hawaii.

That could lead to light snow showers in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Friday. Combined with longer days of sunshine, it could also mean black ice on roadways in the evenings as the temperatures drop back below freezing.

The Mission and Seeley-Swan valleys could be the exception for snowfall, as their colder condition could allow as much as 5 to 9 inches of accumulation Thursday night and Friday morning.

The West-Central Montana Avalanche Center canceled its avalanche warning on Thursday, but analysts noted that the risk remains “considerable” on Friday due to wind-loaded slopes, lots of new snow and daylight melting.

Predictions for the weekend remain jumbled with forecasters offering an even chance of either warming temperatures and little precipitation, or a continued cold blast combined with the Pacific moisture flow bringing more snow around Monday.

