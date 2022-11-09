Snow snarls Missoula traffic for third day

A unusually forceful start to winter weather disrupted traffic for a third day Wednesday, as rapid snowfall in the morning turned city streets and highways into a slick, white mess.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, calling for 2–5 inches of snow in Missoula and 5–8 inches in the Bitterroot Valley. The warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday and said that "travel could be very difficult." A day prior, around noon Tuesday, the agency said there was a 97% chance of 2 inches or more of snow in Missoula from Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a 100% chance of at least 2 inches in Hamilton. There was a 66% chance of Missoula receiving 4 inches or more, and a 99% chance of Hamilton receiving 4 inches or more.

The snowfall in the area was well above normal for early November, but in line with an array of projections this fall that foresee an unusually snowy winter. A weather station at 7,400 feet on Stuart Mountain, north of and much higher than Missoula, reported 4 inches of new snow from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Historically, median snow depth at the site is 8 inches on Nov. 9. By midday Wednesday, the site reported 26 inches — more than three times the normal amount. Wednesday's 26 inches tied the record snow depth for Nov. 9, set in 2018.

At 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned of severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 through Missoula, and roads covered in snow and ice across the region. By 11:30 a.m., the agency updated its warning to include severe driving conditions on U.S. Highway 93 from Missoula to Arlee, and on Brooks Street (U.S. Highway 12) Missoula. The warning of severe driving conditions on Brooks Street was lifted at 1:10 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., severe driving conditions persisted on I-90 from Bonner to Frenchtown, according to an interactive road conditions map from the Montana Department of Transportation. Other roads in the area remained covered in snow and ice. The map showed moderate and heavy traffic congestion along the interstate, and moderate, heavy and severe congestion in Missoula. The department required chains on westbound Lolo Pass from mile marker 4 to the state line with Idaho, at the summit.

On Monday, when snow and rapidly freezing roads caused accidents across the Missoula area and throughout the city, the Missoula Police Department issued an alert recommending emergency travel only, due to "extremely icy conditions" and several crash-related road closures. The alert lasted about three hours, from just after 1 p.m. to after 4 p.m. According to the department, officers responded to 35 non-injury crashes from 10:40 a.m. to 12:55 p.m., just before the alert was issued. The department responded to 24 non-injury crashes and eight hit-and-run crashes throughout the remainder of the day. The totals did not include people who crashed but didn't call police, or crashes with injuries.

Lydia Arnold, a public information officer with the Missoula Police Department, and Jeanette Smith, a public information officer with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, did not reply to requests for information Wednesday about road conditions.