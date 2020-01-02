Montana Snowbowl is assembling a team to repair the broken line that sent a chair from one of its lifts tumbling to the snow on Wednesday. But it will likely be more than a week before the Lavelle lift reopens, Snowbowl’s Andy Morris said Thursday.
The Lavelle lift carried skiers to the upper part of the mountain, at 7,600 feet. The lower lift that goes to 7,000 feet is running, and from there, people can traverse to the bowls. “It’s like another world up there,” he said, referencing this week’s snow dump.
As for the repair, Morris said one of six strands of its ropes frayed and must be spliced before the lift can be operational again.
“It was like a perfect storm yesterday,” Morris said Thursday. In addition to the broken chair, which necessitated the rope-and-harness evacuation of several dozen people, some from as high as 30 feet above the snow, on Wednesday afternoon, Snowbowl experienced a power outage that evening, he said.
That, on top of a lightning strike this fall that damaged the snowmaking equipment, and a later-than-usual season start because of warm weather, has made for “a challenging early season,” Morris said.
“They have had nothing but bad luck this year,” Andy Hayes posted on Snowbowl’s Facebook page. “Good luck Snowbowl.”
Morris said Snowbowl is gathering workers and experts who can splice the rope. With luck, they’ll be able to start work on Tuesday. Once work starts, it could take about a week, he said.
“We did a bunch of avalanche controlling,” he said. “We’re trying to get this season on the right track.”