Snowbowl opens early; 3 new lifts elsewhere open in December

Mother Nature gifted Missoula skiers and snowboarders a surprise Christmas present this year: A sooner-than-usual opening of Snowbowl ski area on Friday along with a big stash of fresh powder.

"It's quite a bit earlier than we usually are able to open," said Brad Morris, who owns Snowbowl with his family. "I think we're about two weeks earlier than last year."

The mountain was only partially open, however, with terrain like East Bowl, West Bowl, Snowpark and many other runs still closed due to lack of coverage. The Griz and Lavelle lifts were both open, but the Snowpark lift won't be ready for another week or so.

Also, like a present that's sitting under the tree for weeks before Christmas for anxious kids to wonder about, the new chairlift at Snowbowl is sitting there teasing everyone but isn't quite ready to be opened yet.

"Our load test is scheduled for Dec. 15," Morris explained, referring to the final certification a chairlift has to go through before it carries people up the mountain. The new lift will take people from the base lodge area to the top of TV Mountain. There's new terrain to be accessed on the north facing slopes of TV Mountain when it's ready.

"It's very steep terrain," Morris explained.

It didn't seem to matter to the hundreds of people that showed up Friday, however, as excited powder hounds could be heard shouting for joy all over the open parts of the mountain.

Two other ski areas in western Montana are also gearing up to open new lifts sometime in December.

At Lookout Pass Ski Area, west of Missoula on the Idaho border, marketing director Matt Sawyer said the load test for the new Eagle Peak quad chair is scheduled for Dec. 16.

"We're ready to load test today if we could," he said. "But it's actually a matter of getting the slopes prepared."

The new lift will give skiers access to 14 new trails for a total of 52 on the mountain. There will be a total of 1,023 skiable acres with 1,650 feet in elevation gained at Lookout.

"There's a lot of excitement to get out there," Sawyer said. "The new terrain really skis well, especially since we cleaned it out this summer in terms of grading."

The new lift is just under a mile long.

"That gives people an idea of what they're going to encounter," Sawyer said. "There's a nice mix of dark blue and black trails, upper intermediate and advanced terrain."

Lookout was 53% open on Friday, but they've received 117 inches of snow so far this year, including almost 6 new inches on Thursday night.

"The conditions are spectacular out there," Sawyer said. "There's still lots of powder stashes. There's knee-deep powder in spots."

Whitefish Mountain Resort is also gearing up to open its new Chair 4, called the Snow Ghost Express.

"The short answer is the new lift is on track to open before Christmas," said ski area spokesperson Chad Sokol. "The long answer is that we had kind of hoped to get it ready for opening day (Dec. 8) but there were some things that slowed down construction just a bit. The final load testing will take place the week of Dec. 19. After that it'll be good to go."

The six-seater will haul people from the base lodge area to the top of Inspiration Ridge.

"It'll take people to just below the true summit," he said. "The upshot is this new lift will really alleviate some traffic on our other main lift, which is Chair 1. It will let people get straight from the base lodge to those upper areas to access some underutilized terrain."

Lost Trail Ski Area south of Missoula opened for the season Dec. 1. Discovery Ski Area east of Philipsburg opens Saturday for weekend and holiday activity.