The U.S. Forest Service has told Montana Snowbowl that it must address an unsafe chairlift and develop a plan to improve substandard staff response to safety incidents at the ski area north of Missoula.

On Wednesday, the agency sent Snowbowl a notice of non-compliance with the special-use permit that allows it to operate on Lolo National Forest land, according to Missoula District Ranger Crystal Stonesifer. The notice cited deficiencies with the Snow Park chairlift uncovered when a regional ropeway engineer with the Forest Service monitored Snow Park lift operations on March 23. It also cited the failure of Snowbowl lift operators and ski patrol to properly respond to a safety incident on the lift.

The review and subsequent notice followed a March 19 incident in which a chair carrying a 4-year-old boy and his father swung into the first tower on the ride up. The chair seat-back broke off, dumping the child about 15 feet to the ground below. The father, Missoula resident Nathan McLeod, was left clinging to the vertical hanger pole that extends down from the haul cable. He had to jump off moments later.

Snowbowl staff confirmed that a lift operator did not immediately notify other operations staff of the incident. Ski patrol, which has a shack at the top of the lift, didn't respond to the incident until McLeod skied down to the base lodge and told Snowbowl owner Andy Morris what happened. Morris owns and operates the ski area with his father, Brad Morris.

Stonesifer said in an interview Friday that "They (Snowbowl) need to have compliance testing performed on the lift by an independent licensed engineer," and that "We are requesting that they provide a plan to improve their operational capacity and skills related to incident response so that they're in compliance with their annual operating plan."

The Forest Service gave Snowbowl 90 days to complete both tasks. The Forest Service had already ordered Snowbowl to shut down the Snow Park lift after the incident on March 19 and to keep it closed pending investigation.

Chairlift oversight

Chairlifts in the U.S. must adhere to American National Standards Institute (ANSI) B77.1 standards and are inspected before each winter season. But ski areas like Snowbowl that operate on Forest Service land don't have to submit their chairlift inspection reports to the Forest Service. Instead, the ski area simply submits a certificate confirming that a lift was inspected and that any problems were addressed.

The state of Montana used to oversee chairlift safety and operations at ski areas across the state in addition to the Forest Service — until the Legislature abolished the Montana Board of Passenger Tramway Safety in 1997. The Forest Service told legislators at the time that the state board's reports provided much greater insight into lift safety than the certificates from ski areas, which do not detail chairlift issues or how they were remedied.

Stonesifer said that, as of Friday, the Forest Service was specifically "responding to the incident related to the Snow Park lift on March 19. We, as the permit administrator, are continually ensuring that our permit holders are operating within the guidelines of their special-use permit. We are only looking into the Snow Park incident."

The March 19 incident wasn't the first safety concern with the Snow Park lift. When the lift was erected at Snowbowl, after being purchased used from Aspen-Snowmass, taller riders struck their heads on some of the "halo" devices on lift towers. Halos are metal guards intended to prevent a swinging chair from striking a tower. The lift was later modified to prevent people from hitting their heads.

Morris said Friday that the modification may have made it possible for the chair to strike the tower on March 19, but that upcoming assessment of the lift from an outside party could provide more insight.

"We don't design lifts, we're not in the business of designing lifts, you understand that right?" he said. Asked to confirm that Snowbowl had installed and modified the Snow Park lift by itself, he said, "We installed that lift based on the designs and oversight of a qualified engineer, per the regulations, the applicable regulations.

"There's intense oversight over every step of the installation of a lift and the operation of a lift," he said. "There's intense oversight and we operate within those parameters."

Snowbowl did not publicly acknowledge the March 19 incident until 11 days later, on Thursday evening. The Morrises stated in a social media post on Snowbowl's Facebook and Instagram accounts that "We want to extend our sincerest apologies to the child and his family. We fully realize the impact this incident has had on them and the community. The safety of our customers is paramount to Snowbowl's management and staff, and we are committed to investigating the cause of this incident and making any required changes." The post came shortly after a Missoulian reporter left messages for Brad and Andy Morris requesting comment about how the Forest Service oversees chairlift safety.

The statement noted that Snow Park chairlift will remain closed pending inspection and a review of operating procedures and safety protocols. The statement did not mention the notice of non-compliance from the Forest Service, or that the Forest Service had ordered the lift inspection and review of operations. In an interview Friday, Andy Morris also did not mention that Snowbowl had received a non-compliance notice.

He said that, after the Forest Service contacted Snowbowl on March 19, "We agreed that we'd stop operating the lift. We immediately, the next day, scheduled a meeting with the engineer who designed the lift and the Forest Service for that Thursday." He said that "at the beginning of this week we decided that we'd get an outside engineer to come look as well."

According to Stonesifer, the Forest Service first learned of the March 19 incident from members of the public, not Snowbowl. Morris noted that the incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon and that the Forest Service had already learned of the incident and contacted Snowbowl before the ski area could notify the Forest Service.

"When there's an incident like that, we contact the Forest Service as soon as possible," Morris said. "It was a Sunday evening. He (a Forest Service snow-ranger) called us that evening."

Disappointed in response

McLeod, who was in the incident with his child, took issue with the Morrises' social-media statement. Speaking to the Missoulian Friday, he expressed frustration that the Morrises hadn't contacted him after the incident.

"They start out saying something along the lines of, we hope everything's OK with the family," he said. "I would imagine if they're really, truly concerned with our well-being, they'd contact us. But they haven't. It doesn't feel great."

McLeod said he did get a call from Art Wear, the director of Snowbowl Ski Patrol, about a week ago — but only after McLeod had contacted National Ski Patrol about the March 19 incident response. Snowbowl's professional and volunteer patrols are affiliated with National Ski Patrol.

"He placed all blame on the ski lift operator," McLeod said of Wear's call. "I was pretty disappointed in his response."

McLeod said he asked why ski patrollers didn't respond when they saw the lift stop as the broken chair came through the upper lift terminal adjacent to the patrol shack on TV Mountain.

"He said they couldn't be bothered to pay attention every time the ski lift stopped," McLeod said, characterizing Wear's response as "clearly not taking their responsibility very seriously, and clearly placing blame on somebody who is obviously not a very well trained employee."

McLeod also criticized how the Morrises' statement characterized their response to the incident: "The way they wrote it made it sound like they were making the choice to keep the ski lift closed ... but that is untrue, that is the Forest Service making them do that. That is not their choice. It wasn't until the Forest Service told them to shut it down that they shut it down."

And he questioned the integrity of lift inspections and tests conducted at Snowbowl.

"They're saying that they're doing all this investigative work on the ski lift chair, and they have inspections done on annual frequency, they say," he said. "Well, if these inspections are being done, then why did this incident happen in the first place? That leads me to question whether inspections are being done in a way that's professional and up to standards."

"I'm not coming from a place of anger or vengeance," McLeod added. "I truly just want Snowbowl to be safe, but I also think that the best way to ensure this is to be fully transparent with the public."