Snowbowl, other western Montana ski areas open for the season

The blue sky and the sun both made rare winter appearances over the Missoula valley on Friday for the opening day at Snowbowl ski area.

Several inches of fresh snow also greeted skiers and snowboarders who’ve been not-so-patiently waiting for the lifts to start churning this year.

“It should be fun out there,” said Andy Morris, whose family owns and operates Snowbowl. “We got quite a bit over the (last) weekend and it’s also really good snow. It had a lot of moisture to it so it compacts down well.”

Both the Grizzly and Lavelle lifts were open on Friday, but the newer Snowpark lift and the bowls were closed.

"We’ve had good temperatures for snowmaking,” Morris said. “It’s pretty sweet.”

A decent line had formed by about 9 a.m. at Snowbowl for the first chair ride and the Last Run Inn was busy serving wood-fired pizza by 11 a.m. to a sizable crowd. Morris said they're definitely still looking for a few more cooks to staff the joint.

Although many ski areas would love to open around Thanksgiving, Morris estimated that Snowbowl opened around this same time last year. They had hoped to cut a few more runs this past summer to abide by their expansion plans, but Morris said they’re waiting on the U.S. Forest Service’s approval on certain aspects.

It was the first day at a resort for Sydney Bish and Hannah Gettleman of Missoula, although they’ve already been backcountry skiing a few times.

“It’s a little skied out because 50% of the mountain’s open, but if you dip into the trees there’s good stuff,” Gettleman said.

It didn’t hurt that it was the first cloudless day in quite a while in Missoula.

“It’s gorgeous up there,” Bish said.

Other ski areas in western Montana are finally opening up as well, although with limited terrain open. Lost Trail Powder Mountain opened for the season on Thursday with two lifts, a bunny hill and the transfer towrope open. Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg was 40% open on Friday. Lookout Pass Ski Area opened last Saturday.

Blacktail Mountain near Lakeside opened on Friday with 95% of its terrain open and Whitefish Mountain Resort has been open for over a week.

"This is our best opening weekend in many, many years," said Jessi Wood, general manager of Blacktail Mountain. "We've got a lot of snow so it's skiing top to bottom. It feels pretty good."

The tree skiing areas were technically open, but she wasn't recommending those areas to people just yet, she said.

"It's still pretty bottomless in there," she said. "But we got four inches last night and it's really powdery, cold and fluffy."

Blacktail will be open Saturday and Sunday and then open seven days a week from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2. Then they'll resume their normal Wednesday through Sunday schedule.

Maverick Mountain near Wisdom hasn't updated its website or voicemail since Dec. 15 and it was unclear as of Friday afternoon when that hill would open.

The National Weather Service in Missoula is calling for about a 50% chance of snow from Saturday night through Tuesday in the area.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.