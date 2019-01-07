A handful of vehicle crashes occurred Monday morning along the Interstate-90 corridor following an overnight snowfall that covered much of the western Montana roadways.
Four vehicles crashed in a 3-mile stretch just over the Powell County line between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports one crash included an injury and another vehicle jackknifed in the same area. The other two crashes reported no injuries.
Two other vehicles crashed in Mineral County Monday morning; MHP in that area reported no injuries.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported at 10 a.m. that most of western Montana and much of southwestern Montana are still seeing snow and ice on the roadways.
Northwestern Montana roadways, from Thompson Falls up through the Flathead Valley areas, are snow-covered.
The National Weather Service reports a winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, with 2 inches to 4 inches forecast in the Bitterroot and Clark Fork regions.
— This story may be updated.