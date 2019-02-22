Heavy snow on slopes above Interstate 90 near Lookout Pass should stay up there this weekend, even as the next winter weather system starts to move in.
The National Weather Service expects prolonged snowfall over the next several days starting Friday night: 1-2 inches on Lookout Pass on Saturday and Saturday night, 2-4 inches on Sunday and Sunday night, and perhaps 4-8 inches on Monday.
Still, that’s better than farther south. Lolo Pass and Lost Trail Pass could have 2 to 3 feet of new snow by Monday evening.
And for all of Central Idaho and western Montana, the weather service has this warning: Light snow starts Saturday, heavy snow Sunday and Monday, and snow may continue into Thursday.
The Montana Department of Transportation and a helicopter from Minuteman Aviation used avalanche-triggering explosives on three separate slopes near Taft last Saturday.
One snow slide reached the highway.
“Traffic was delayed just a little over an hour both directions and the slopes appear stable at this time,” Steve Felix, maintenance chief for MDT’s Missoula Division, said in an email on Friday.
Avalanches higher up the pass and down near St. Regis on Feb. 13 blocked westbound traffic for more than 24 hours, prompting last Saturday’s mitigation efforts. They were focused on what’s referred to as the “400 cut” between mile markers 5 and 8, a steep slope 1,000 feet high made when the interstate was built in the 1970s.
Thursday is the last day of February. The Missoula Valley, which gets 6.1 inches on average in the month of February, started out into the oncoming storms with 10.8 inches.