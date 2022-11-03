Snowstorm plunges Flathead into darkness; shelter opened in Kalispell

An emergency shelter has been established in Kalispell after wet, heavy snow across the Flathead toppled trees and knocked out power to more than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers.

The situation could further deteriorate with more snow, high winds and frigid temperatures forecast for coming days.

According to Flathead County Emergency Management Planner Juanita Nelson, early-season snow that began in earnest around 4 a.m. Wednesday had accumulated to more than 6 inches in Kalispell by Wednesday evening. The weight of the snow caused many leafy branches and whole trees to fall onto power lines, plunging homes and businesses into darkness for up to 36 hours and counting by Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, the co-op's online outage map showed about 7,700 customers still without power, down from an earlier figure of more than 20,000, according to Courtney Stone, the co-op's public affairs officer. Nelson and Stone said customers could be a home or a business. That means the outage figure represents the number of co-op accounts to which power has been disrupted, not the total number of people without power. The co-op has about 56,000 total accounts, Stone said.

The outages were mostly in Flathead County, which is home to slightly more than 100,000 people.

Nelson said she decided at 10 a.m. Thursday to contact the American Red Cross to establish a free shelter in Kalispell. The shelter is open to the public and their dogs and cats. It's located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds at 2635 N. Meridian Road, in the 4-H Building. Anyone staying at the shelter, which opened at 6 p.m. Thursday, should bring their own personal items, medications, electronics, toiletries, food and water, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services. Pet owners must also bring their pet's vaccination records, a kennel, pet food for three days, and pet waste bags.

Generally, Nelson said, only a few families take advantage of shelters in situations like this. But because of cold temps and the duration of this outage, she expected the shelter to see more use this time. Around 6 p.m. Thursday she already knew of at least one family with small children headed to the shelter.

At 6:40 p.m. Thursday, the Flathead co-op's outage map showed widespread disruption across the entire eastern half of its service area, with thousands of outages from Marion on the west to Bigfork on the east, and up through Whitefish. Whitefish was beginning to come back online Thursday evening, Stone said.

"It was snowing absolutely to beat the band here in Kalispell," Stone said of Wednesday's storm. "And such a strange snow, almost like a spring snow. I've never seen anything like that on Nov. 2."

Amid the snowfall Wednesday, Stone said, an ongoing procession of downed branches and trees continued to create new outages all around crews working to bring customers back online. Widespread outages became apparent around midday Wednesday, she said. Missoula Electric, Bonneville Power Administration and Glacier Electric are assisting Flathead Electric in 24-hour work to repair power lines. More help will arrive Friday, Stone said.

Flathead Electric hopes to have most customers back online by Friday evening, Stone and Nelson said. But the nature of this widespread outage could have some customers in the dark through the weekend: Stone said that unlike most mass outages, which are often caused by one incident of damage to central infrastructure serving thousands of customers, this outage was caused by widespread incidents of damage across the system. Each instance of outage-causing damage will have to be individually addressed, she said, and crews have yet to reach many of the outages.

"What is astonishing is that those 7,000 members represent over 200 outages, each of which will need a crew to fix it," Stone wrote in an update Thursday evening. "There are about 45 FEC workers working to restore power, plus another nine co-op mutual aid crews and an additional nine contract tree trimmers — over 60 people working nonstop to bring the power back on. However, some of the outages will not be restored tonight and work will continue into the weekend, due to the extensive damage from the storm."

Storm looms

The Kalispell area could see 1–2 inches of new snow by midday Saturday, with up to a foot of snow at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service. The snow will be accompanied by sustained winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph from Friday evening through Saturday morning.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines," the agency stated. "Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

Air temperatures during the wind event are forecast to be in the 30s, and possibly up to 40 degrees, meaning that windchill will likely drop to about 20 degrees. But, by Sunday night, overnight lows plummet into the single digits. The overnight low in Kalispell from Monday into Tuesday is forecast at 1 degree.