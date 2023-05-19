Criminal charges likely won’t be pursued in a Granite County crash that took the life of a young University of Montana student in 2020, according to the Montana Department of Justice and Granite County Attorney’s Office.

The case, first reported by the Montana Kaimin, started on the evening of May 31, 2020, when Courtney Klagues, a 21-year-old UM student, died while sitting in the passenger seat of a Jeep Wrangler that was catapulted into Rock Creek. A letter from the Montana Department of Justice found the Granite County Attorney’s Office didn’t abuse its discretion in declining charges against the driver, something Courtney’s family struggles with understanding.

“There are so many unanswered questions,” Lance Klagues, Courtney’s father, said in a phone call with the Missoulian.

A crash report from Montana Highway Patrol states that on their way back from a camping trip, Courtney and her friends were in the Jeep driving on Rock Creek Road when the driver swerved to avoid a pothole, struck a rock which broke the steering linkage, causing the car to go careening into the water. The car rolled, coming to a rest partially on its roof, partially on its right side. Courtney was in the front passenger seat.

Courtney was not the only person in the car, but was the only one who died. The report states she was partially ejected, and her death certificate lists Courtney’s cause of death as “drowning associated with blunt force injuries.” The two other passengers and driver made it out of the crash with “suspected minor injuries,” according to the report.

Lance’s frustration with the case is multi-faceted. Not only does he suspect foul play as a factor in the crash, but he feels powerless with the way Montana’s justice system has handled investigating his daughter’s death. The crash report states the driver “drove in a distracted, inattentive or careless manner,” something Lance argues merits criminal charges.

“None of us can figure out why they refuse to bring charges,” he said.

In a memo from the Montana Department of Justice dated April 28, Assistant Attorney General Daniel Guzynski explained the state’s decision to not pursue a misdemeanor citation against the driver stemmed from concerns over whether a jury would decide to convict.

In 2021, former Prosecution Services Bureau Chief Attorney Chad Parker worked with Granite County Attorney Blaine Bradshaw on the case. Parker determined there was probable cause to file charges for “careless driving based on excessive speed,” but Bradshaw chose not to file that charge against the driver.

The Attorney General’s office only has authority to intervene in county attorney decisions when possible abuses of discretion are flagged. In this case, Guzynski wrote in the letter that his office didn’t identify such abuses by the Granite County Attorney.

“While the review determined that probable cause to bring charges exists, other extenuating factors would make it difficult for a jury to reach a guilty verdict,” Guzynski wrote. “As such, the decision of the Granite County Attorney’s Office to decline bringing charges does not allow our office to intervene in the case.”

The letter describes the offense as “subjective.”

Bradshaw declined to comment on the April 28 letter, but said the case is closed in his office. He told the Montana Kaimin his decision not to prosecute was based on the entire case file, and that highway patrol concurred with his choice. On May 31, the statute of limitations for the careless driving charge will expire.

Courtney, who moved to Missoula from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, was enrolled at the University of Montana. She was on track to earn a criminal justice and law degree. Her father said Courtney aspired to have an advocacy career supporting children experiencing divorce. She was an avid lover of the outdoors, an angler and a bow hunter.

A scholarship at UM in Courtney’s name was established following her death. It supports students on similar career paths as Courtney.

“She was a beautiful, beautiful human being,” Lance said.

He talked with Courtney the day before the crash, when she was getting ready for the camping trip. He tried to call her again on the afternoon of May 31, but by then it was too late.

Different stories about what happened from Courtney’s friends swarmed Lance in the days and weeks following her death.

According to the letter, four Montana Highway Patrol accident reconstructionists reviewed the case file. The driver was estimated to be going somewhere between 10 to 20 mph on the narrow, winding gravel road. The posted speed limit was 30 mph.

At many points, there are steep drop-offs into the river. The report notes the river was turbulent and high-flowing the day Courtney died.

Details on what exactly happened remain fuzzy for Courtney’s loved ones.

Lance said he’s asked for more a thorough investigation but has been refuted by law enforcement. He disagrees with the investigator's assessment that the car’s steering arm was broken before it entered the river and contends that it was broken when it was pulled from the water, something he says changes the entire case. In the crash narrative, a trooper wrote the collision with the rock “sheared the sector shaft, disconnecting the steering linkage from the steering box.”

The crash report also lists Courtney as not wearing a seat belt, though the narrative says the team who retrieved her from the Jeep had to cut a seat belt to get her out, something that stood out to Lance.

“She was the love of my life, she was such a great kid,” Lance said. “I can’t believe her life was extinguished up there and no one seems to give a crap that that even happened.”