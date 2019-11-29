IF YOU GO

The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance's annual Dance in Concert takes place at the Montana Theatre in UM's Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $16 for seniors, $12 for students and $10 for children under 12. For tickets, call UMArts Box Office at 406-243-4581 or visit umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/.