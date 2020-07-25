Socially distanced BLM protest fills downtown Missoula

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black Lives Matter protesters spread out around downtown Missoula Saturday as the echoing voice of a Black teenager who said he was cornered, tackled and detained by armed men at a previous Missoula rally blasted through speakers and car radios.

“I lived through this, is how I see it. I wasn’t shot. I am alive to tell my story. I’m not a statistic. I’m alive here saying that I need Missoula’s help,” the teen, who the Missoulian is not naming for safety reasons, said in a radio interview.

The rally was organized by BLM Missoula, which recently set up a website with a list of safe businesses in town and resources for protesters' rights. People were encouraged to be peaceful and remain socially distant for the event.

At precisely noon people tuned their radios to either 105.5 FM, Missoula Community Radio, or 89.9 FM, KBGA, and the prerecorded interview filled the streets. The teen told of being tackled and threatened by white vigilantes and then detained by police at a Black Lives Matter rally on June 5.

The teen recounted being asked to remove his face covering, worn for his protection during the pandemic, and said his armed aggressor asked if he was a Nazi. He said he was chased into an alley, and he ran for the courthouse, afraid he would be shot and killed.