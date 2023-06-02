Approximately 147,420 refugees were in Greece in February 2023, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Soft Landing’s Natalia Boise worked with some of those individuals at a refugee center in Thessaloniki earlier this year. Her experience there helped strengthen her commitment to Soft Landing’s work with refugees in Missoula.

“I had no idea what to expect,” Boise admitted. Instead of coordinating youth programs like she does in Missoula, Boise found herself carrying out basic tasks like folding clothes and building sandwiches in Greece. The experience highlighted the baseline nature of the organization’s work on the front line of the global refugee crisis, where helpers struggle to provide for the bare necessities of life without being able to foster deeper connections with clients.

Adjusting to that approach was a challenge for Boise, and it made her appreciate the wealth of opportunities Soft Landing provides back in Montana. The structure of the organization overseas was new for Boise, and it encouraged her to continue thinking about the relationships between everyone involved in refugee work.

“I think that my experience in Greece let me see a model that was very hierarchical,” she explained, “which made me appreciate the ways in which an organization like Soft Landing isn’t as hierarchical, especially towards clients.”

The Greek refugee organization maintained strict boundaries between clients and service providers, a dynamic that Boise observed fostering resentment. At Soft Landing, meanwhile, there seems to be a greater sense of reciprocity in Boise’s view. Clients and employees alike feel the benefits of sharing culture and connecting with new community members.

Instead of feeling like an employee serving a client, Boise said many of her Soft Landing interactions feel like working alongside a neighbor. This approach is not only more enjoyable, but Boise also believes it can be a more effective way to provide aid.

She highlighted the danger of assuming that a refugee will feel gratitude when they are resettled, since the process of moving to a new country and integrating into a different culture can be profoundly traumatizing. Expecting a refugee to express appreciation, rather than allowing space for them to experience the hardships of the transition, is “not the best possible solution,” said Boise.

In addition to valuing the reciprocal relationship of refugee work, Boise also deepened her understanding of cultural humility while she was in Greece. She stressed it’s key to know the balance between learning from another culture and representing one’s own background in these situations.

Some of the staff in Greece, she noticed, adopted a mindset that centered imparting their cultural knowledge to newcomers, without leaving room for the refugees to assert their own experiences.

“Don’t we want them to learn how to do things our way?” was their mentality, according to Boise. But in her experience, it’s more effective to meet refugees where they are. One example of the way this approach plays out has to do with gender-segregated programming. Some refugees, particularly Muslim women and girls, are incidentally excluded from co-ed activities. Creating single-gender events, like Muslim Women’s Swim Nights at Soft Landing, makes participation more accessible for everyone.

During her time in Greece, Boise also underwent training for trauma-informed care, which she said fosters autonomy for refugees who are treated using this model. Instead of patronizing people because of their histories of trauma, a trauma-informed approach understands how that background might inform people’s behavior and interactions.

It’s about “acknowledging that people do have trauma and seeing them as people,” said Boise. She said the training built a greater foundation of trauma-informed practice, but Soft Landing already employs a lot of the tenets of this model naturally in the group’s work.

“Soft Landing’s much more with people than for people,” she said.

Despite gaining useful insight from her time in Greece, Boise ultimately said she feels her work at Soft Landing is just as important, if not more so, than the efforts she went to abroad.

“You don’t have to go to Greece to help refugees,” she added. “You can do it wherever you are.”