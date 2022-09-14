Soft Landing Missoula hosts Welcoming Week, shares refugee stories

Editor’s note: First names only of Afghan refugees were used in this story to protect their security.

Sitting next to her son on a stage, Farida cried as she recalled her tumultuous journey from Afghanistan to western Montana, one that often left her feeling lonely until recently when she was reconnected with her 20-year-old son.

On Tuesday at the Zootown Arts Community Center, three Afghan refugees shared their stories of traveling from their home countries to Missoula. The event, part of Soft Landing Missoula's Welcoming Week, is accompanied by an exhibit titled “Stories of Home,” a project that tells the stories of refugees’ experiences to and in western Montana.

The exhibit is up at the ZACC through the end of the month. Banners feature each person’s stories and photos.

Farida arrived in Missoula in 2016 seeking asylum in the United States. When she escaped Afghanistan, she left behind her children, including Sohil. He was 12 years old at the time. This year, the two were reunited when Sohil arrived in Montana in March.

“When I arrived at the airport, I couldn’t believe I was in the United States,” Sohil said. “I was waiting for eight years. It was a long while for me.”

Farida is the self-described “mommy” around town. She's an incredible cook who prepares traditional Afghan food for other refugees and often runs errands for them, too.

“I really think about all Afghanistan people,” she said.

She also greeted other Afghan evacuees when they arrived in Missoula last summer, something Farida was eager to do since she was living alone and not around other Afghans in the U.S. for almost nine years.

Since Kabul fell in August 2021, Missoula has welcomed over 100 people from Afghanistan, Soft Landing Executive Director Mary Poole said. Most were through a humanitarian parole program that gives them temporary, not permanent, residency in the U.S.

Farida and Sohil live together now. She shared her dream of one day opening an Afghan restaurant in Missoula, and Sohil sees himself possibly starting journalism classes at the university.

“I have to support my family in Afghanistan, I have to support my mom over here,” Sohil said. “We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Aseel arrived in Missoula last summer as an evacuee. He worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan for almost 13 years, he said at the event. This made him a heightened target of a possible Taliban attack.

He had the clothes on his back and just a few dollars in his pocket when he left his home.

“It was really difficult when we (left),” Aseel said. He recalled the intense scene at the airport and the mass of people trying to get on planes.

“There was a huge number of people,” he said. “They were pushing, there were crowds.”

Aseel spoke fondly of Missoula, where he eventually arrived after a string of long flights out of Afghanistan. He fills his time with volleyball and friends and sees himself getting involved in city government work and community events.

Gloria, Moses and Chanda’s stories are also featured in the exhibit, but they did not speak at the event. The three come from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Welcoming Week is an organization that makes a national effort to bring attention to the value of inclusive communities, Soft Landing Outreach and Communications Coordinator Carly Graf said.

Soft Landing joined in to do the same work in Missoula. Graf spent several months working with the participants on developing their stories and doing a deep dive into the journeys that brought them to western Montana.

“Refugees and immigrants specifically really do bring a tremendous amount of value and joy to our community here in Missoula,” Graf said.

To read the participant’s full stories, visit storiesofhomemissoula.org.