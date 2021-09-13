Soft Landing Missoula launches new storytelling, culinary initiatives

“Just like our United We Eat program, we’re going to rotate a new chef every week and they’re going to make about four to five deli-style items,” explained Katie Kirwan, United We Eat’s kitchen manager. “So things like hummus, special dips, chutneys, soups and also simmering sauces."

Customers can add flavors from far away to their own home cooking, she said.

"Some of those berbere Eritrean sauces that simmer for like eight hours, you take that home and add your chicken or your beef to that," she said.

The United We Eat program, which allows customers to pre-order hot meals online for pickup at the First United Methodist Church every week, often sells out in under an hour. Kirwan said that program is also re-launching in September, so they want to give customers the ability to pick up some of the same foods at Masala.

“The wholesale program was really borne out of two needs,” she said. “Our chefs were like, ‘we want to cook more’ and then the community is like ‘we want more food.’ Now you can go to Masala all week long and grab something for lunch and still support the programs for our chefs and also get the food that you’re looking for.”