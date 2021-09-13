Soft Landing Missoula launches new storytelling, culinary initiatives

A Missoula nonprofit that works on behalf of immigrants and refugees in the community has announced a new immersive storytelling exhibit and the re-launch of a popular culinary program. There's a new twist this year that will provide more options for customers.
Soft Landing Missoula is in the midst of its fifth-annual “Welcoming Week,” a series of events aimed at building connections and creating a more inclusive community.
On Sunday, the organization launched a new wholesale pilot program to accompany its longstanding “United We Eat” initiative, which was on hiatus recently but is relaunching this month.
“Each week will bring a rotating selection from chefs from around the world to showcase some of their best dishes, along with steady seasonal international fusion items made by United We Eat staff,” explained Mary Poole, the executive director of Soft Landing.
The program's new kitchen assistant, Rozan Shbib, herself a Syrian refugee, will be leading the charge on the new project for United We Eat.
Essentially, people will be able go to the Masala restaurant in downtown Missoula to purchase foods made by Shbib and other refugees and immigrants. Theo Smith, the owner of Masala, is a longtime supporter of Soft Landing and purchased a cold case to hold the items.
“Just like our United We Eat program, we’re going to rotate a new chef every week and they’re going to make about four to five deli-style items,” explained Katie Kirwan, United We Eat’s kitchen manager. “So things like hummus, special dips, chutneys, soups and also simmering sauces."
Customers can add flavors from far away to their own home cooking, she said.
"Some of those berbere Eritrean sauces that simmer for like eight hours, you take that home and add your chicken or your beef to that," she said.
The United We Eat program, which allows customers to pre-order hot meals online for pickup at the First United Methodist Church every week, often sells out in under an hour. Kirwan said that program is also re-launching in September, so they want to give customers the ability to pick up some of the same foods at Masala.
“The wholesale program was really borne out of two needs,” she said. “Our chefs were like, ‘we want to cook more’ and then the community is like ‘we want more food.’ Now you can go to Masala all week long and grab something for lunch and still support the programs for our chefs and also get the food that you’re looking for.”
Shbib, the new kitchen assistant, is originally from Syria but learned to cook with her mother in Egypt before relocating to Missoula. She’s excited to get to work with other chefs and bring the flavors of the world to the Garden City, she said.
“I love this idea,” she said. “I think it’s a good idea for all the new people here.”
If the program is successful, Kirwan said they’ll explore selling items at local grocery stores.
Soft Landing is also launching a new storytelling exhibit at the Missoula Public Library this week.
“’Stories of Home’ explores homes left behind, homes found, and the experience of the things in between,” Poole explained. “This exhibit pairs audio from interviews and the visual of beautiful portraits to help tell the stories of immigrants and refugees in Missoula."
Soft Landing has been working with incoming refugees for five years and now is finally the right time to share some of their stories, she said.
"I feel like this project has really been driven by genuine interest from immigrant participants," Poole said. "We were driven by the people we serve wanting to share stories versus us telling them that they had to."
The exhibit will be on the fourth floor of the new library until the end of September.
Soft Landing will host a kickoff reception for the exhibit, sponsored by Friends of Missoula Public Library, on Sept. 15 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. The event will feature food made by some of the storytellers and photos of the storytellers by Helen Rolston-Clemmer.
Tenzin Lhaze, a member of Soft Landing’s advocacy and outreach committee, is one of the storytellers.
“I hope it gives confidence to these voices,” she said. “When I first immigrated here, there was a huge emphasis on assimilation and always going undercover. Lately, more and more people are celebrating our unique differences and are being more open to celebrating us as a community and us as individuals.”
She hopes the exhibit inspires other immigrants and refugees to express their true identities, she said.
“There is the idea that Montana is not very diverse, but I hope this gives people the confidence to come out and say ‘this is the place where I come from and I am also a member of this community’ as well,” she said.
The stories are accessed on your personal smartphone, and people are encouraged to bring their own headphones. However, there are headphones and MP3 players that can be checked out at Missoula Community Access Television on the first floor.