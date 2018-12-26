A Clinton man is being held on a $250,000 bond for the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl while he was teaching her to drive in August.
Samuel Solomon Preisler, 49, is charged with one count of sexually abusing a child.
Charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court allege during the incident in August that Preisler grabbed the 17-year-old girl's breasts, both over and under her clothes, and rubbed her crotch over her pants while they were in the vehicle.
The girl told a Missoula County Sheriff's deputy in September that Preisler had done similar things in the past, once disrupted by the girl's mother.
The charging documents indicate Preisler was in a treatment facility for "addictions to sex and porn" during the month of November. The charging documents were filed against Preisler on Nov. 29. He was booked into the Missoula County jail on Dec. 21.
Preisler appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on the charge Monday, but his attorney did not show up, forcing Justice of the Peace Marie Andersen to delay his initial appearance until Wednesday. She set his bond at $250,000.
He was hired at Education Logistics Inc. in early 2016 as vice president of client services of the software company, according to his social media accounts. Sam Bull, chief operating officer and general counsel at Education Logistics, said Monday company policy prohibited company officials from commenting on whether or not Preisler is still employed there. But he said Preisler held an office job and his duties did not include any interactions with children.