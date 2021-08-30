Soggy August slows September fire potential in western Montana

A soggy segue out of August into September has quieted wildfire activity across most of western Montana, but potential remains for a blow-up as windy weather moves into the region.

“We’re all thinking that could be in the works,” said Kristin Mortenson, the community preparedness and fire prevention specialist for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in Missoula. “Missoula County is reducing the fire danger down to ‘Moderate,’ but it is going to be a dry week. A dry-up is a potential and we don’t know exactly what Mother Nature is going to send our way.”

The Lolo, Bitterroot and Flathead National Forests have rescinded all their fire restrictions as of Saturday. The moves went from Stage II, which prohibited campfires and most other burning, to routine forest activity. Mortensen said there were no fires of concern in the region as of Monday.

The Missoula-area weather forecast expects a dry cold front to move across the western part of the state starting Tuesday, pushing winds of 15 to 25 mph but probably not dropping any rain. Temperatures, however, should sink back to the 60s and 70s for daily highs.