Soggy August slows September fire potential in western Montana

A soggy segue out of August into September has quieted wildfire activity across most of western Montana, but potential remains for a blow-up as windy weather moves into the region.
“We’re all thinking that could be in the works,” said Kristin Mortenson, the community preparedness and fire prevention specialist for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in Missoula. “Missoula County is reducing the fire danger down to ‘Moderate,’ but it is going to be a dry week. A dry-up is a potential and we don’t know exactly what Mother Nature is going to send our way.”
The Lolo, Bitterroot and Flathead National Forests have rescinded all their fire restrictions as of Saturday. The moves went from Stage II, which prohibited campfires and most other burning, to routine forest activity. Mortensen said there were no fires of concern in the region as of Monday.
The Missoula-area weather forecast expects a dry cold front to move across the western part of the state starting Tuesday, pushing winds of 15 to 25 mph but probably not dropping any rain. Temperatures, however, should sink back to the 60s and 70s for daily highs.
The Thorne Creek and West Lolo Complex fires released their last regular update on Friday, noting that last week’s rains had put the brakes on fire activity. Thorne Creek, about 6 miles north of Thompson Falls, has burned a total 39,000 acres including several smaller fires that got enveloped by the main blaze. Those included the Quinns, Upper Graves Creek, Thompson, Deep Creek, Sheep Creek, Cataract, Siegel Creek and Sunset fires. The whole complex is considered 80% contained as of Monday.
The Boulder 2700 fire above Flathead Lake 9 miles east of Polson has held steady at 2,230 acres.
The Dry Cabin fire 20 miles north of Ovando in the Scapegoat and Bob Marshall Wilderness areas has burned about 3,460 acres. It was continuing creeping and smoldering activity over the weekend, and Stage I fire restrictions remain in place for the area.
The Granite Pass Complex around Lolo Pass has ceased regular updates after burning a total of almost 6,000 acres among four incidents. About 50 personnel remain on scene performing mop-up and rehabilitation work. After a busy summer, fire-starting conditions have hit historic lows for this time of year, according to an INCIWEB update.
In northwest Montana, the Burnt Peak and South Yaak fires have shifted to repair and restoration work. Burnt Peak has reached 32% containment at 4,097 acres, with 161 personnel involved. The South Yaak fire is 73% contained at 12,371 acres, with 114 personnel on scene. It has burned about 3,800 acres in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and has a crew of 35 dedicated to it.
The Boundary fire east of the Salmon River in Idaho made a 4-mile run of extreme behavior on Sunday, with flame lengths of 100 feet and spotting up to three-quarters of a mile ahead of the main blaze.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest has also canceled its Stage I fire restrictions, although local fire danger remains “High” due to dry and windy conditions around Salmon and Idaho Falls.
A low-pressure trough should entrench itself along the Northern Rocky Mountains for the rest of the week, although any moisture will probably stay north of the Canadian border. Things should shift toward warmer and drier conditions by the Labor Day weekend.
As of Monday, the United States had 66 uncontained large fires being actively fought, plus another 49 large fires being managed for fuel reduction, habitat renewal and other goals.