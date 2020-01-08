The Missoula City Council voted to replace the chairperson leading oversight of the oft-critiqued Missoula Redevelopment Agency, even after she received overwhelming support from locals calling for a review of the agency on Wednesday.
Heather Harp, of Ward 3, has chaired the City Council’s Administration and Finance Committee since January 2018, allowing her to set the agenda for discussion and oversight of the MRA, the city’s finances, and the council’s ethics policy.
But she won't be serving in that role anymore after the council committee voted 7-5 to replace her with Gwen Jones, also of Ward 3, in what some saw as a measure to maintain the status quo on the complex and hotly debated topic of the MRA and tax increment financing.
All other committee chairs for the new council session were elected unanimously.
For the past few years, especially since the influx of new hotels built and planned for downtown, some Missoulians have called for a re-examination of how the Missoula Redevelopment Agency manages the property tax money it receives to subsidize public and private development.
The MRA collects a portion of property taxes within each of the Urban Renewal Districts the city created in areas it deemed blighted, with the first formed in 1978, encompassing downtown. This system of subsidizing development with a portion of the areas taxes is known as tax increment financing, or TIF.
The past two City Council elections have brought increased focus on TIF, particularly the debate over how much the city should be using taxpayer money when subsidizing private developments like the Marriott Hotel on the old Mercantile site.
Council member Jesse Ramos, until recently the only fiscally conservative councilor, has led the critique of TIF, raising concerns about potential ripple effects caused by keeping the money used by the MRA out of the city's general fund. He has argued that practice forces property taxes to rise throughout the city. Additionally, he said the money is being used for purposes beyond what state law allows.
Meanwhile, Harp is a strong advocate of TIF and said she sees the many ways it has been a force for good in the community. Despite that, Ramos nominated her to continue leading the committee that oversees the city's TIF policies.
Ramos said Wednesday that despite disagreeing with Harp strongly on "most things," her willingness to always engage viewpoints different than her own made him eager to keep her as the chair, as he was confident his or others dissenting views would be heard.
"Now, I’m worried that if I put something forward to talk about TIF it’s gonna get shut down, because the chair has that discretion," Ramos said.
Six members of the public spoke at the meeting, all in favor of renewing Harp's leadership, with at least one other who wanted to speak but was cut off for lack of time.
You have free articles remaining.
All the people who spoke Wednesday have been attending most City Council meetings since a hastily scheduled meeting in October approved tens of million of dollars in TIF assistance to build a hotel and convention center music venue at the Riverfront Triangle, which will be owned by Nick Checota, owner of the Top Hat, Wilma and KettleHouse Amphitheater.
Among them was Kevin Hunt, who was the only person who spoke against the project during the meeting with Checota. Since then, he has inspired a consistent group of 10 or so people to attend meetings and speak against TIF funding and engage with the City Council.
“Ms. Harp has been one of the only people on this council who's ever taken the opportunity to respond to me and try to answer questions in her outreach,” Hunt said at the meeting. “Tax increment financing is something we all need to learn more about, but at the same time, Ms. Harp doesn’t answer a question about it by saying, ‘You just don’t like it because you don't understand it.’”
Ramos said he was discouraged that Harp was ultimately voted out of the role, saying that he felt the decision was blatantly against the will of the people.
"It seems like the fact that she met with the TIF guys or that she’s willing to work with me is being held against her, and it’s just like, ‘Really?’” he said. “To hold this thing against Heather is sad and, honestly, Machiavellian because they want the narrative to be exactly the way they want it to be."
Harp said that while she believed Gwen Jones would do a good job and she respected her wholeheartedly, she said it felt a little like people were falling in line with Bryan von Lossberg, council president, who nominated Jones.
"I think a lot of people were between a rock and a hard place. When you have the council president advocating for something, people tend to follow along with leadership — that's what leaders are meant for," she said. "I’m happy for Gwen, it just seemed a little. … When you have someone with the right skill set, it seems like a more logical choice, and especially as I've been doing it for two years and becoming more and more familiar."
Von Lossberg said he wasn't concerned with Jones' ability to hear multiple viewpoints or whether she would be less able to do the work without the same financial experience as Harp, and that he thought she would bring more "strategic judgement" in the role.
"Gwen has showed willingness to engage on difficult topics, like local options sales tax for example, and again I'm confident she'll continue to bring those qualities to this role," he said.
A discussion about TIF wasn't off the table, Jones said, but she was focused more on finding a way to use it as a tool to implement the city's housing goals. And she said she was always willing to hear from Ramos about working on things together.
"I’ve been above board with Jesse. I went out to lunch with him right after he was elected, so I don't know why he thinks he wouldn’t have a ready ear from me," she said. "And I think he could probably do better to call me before calling the paper."