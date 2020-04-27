Some hair salon owners frustrated with Missoula's slowed reopening

At least a few hair salon owners in Missoula are disappointed and frustrated that the local health department has imposed stricter rules that override Gov. Steve Bullock’s decision to allow those types of businesses to re-open here. They're especially piqued because other counties in the state have allowed those businesses to open and clients are now traveling for a haircut.
“Governor Bullock’s decision was based on science and not fear and we feel strongly that with proper safety protocol, including utilizing masks and gloves and also limiting entry into the building as well as proper social distancing, we can safely return to business,” said Angel Herring. She's the owner of Burton’s Classic Hair Salon in Missoula, which she says is the largest independent salon in town and employs 20 people.
She wrote a letter to the Missoula-City County Health Department last week urging them to not “interfere” with Bullock’s directive.
Last week, Bullock announced that because Montana has done so well in preventing a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19, certain types of businesses were allowed to reopen this week. Some non-essential retail businesses could open on Monday while bars, restaurants and casinos are allowed to open under certain restrictions statewide after May 4. Bullock’s directive stated that in this “Phase One,” salons and tattoo parlors can open but customers must be screened for symptoms and everyone needs to wear face masks when possible with stations spaced six feet apart. However, counties still have discretion to supersede Bullock’s directive, which includes the following line: "As with prior Directives, nothing in this Directive prohibits local public health authorities from adopting more restrictive approaches based on local need."
Late last week Ellen Leahy, the director of the Missoula City-County Health Department, did just that.
After consulting with local physician advisers, elected officials and the local public health board, Leahy issued a county directive that places more restrictions on business openings than the one Bullock sent out. Among other things, the local Missoula County order states that hair salons and businesses that provide grooming, piercing, body art, massage and all other cosmetologists, estheticians and manicurists shall remain closed until “Phase Two." There has been no date set for that yet. Among other reasons, Leahy cited Missoula’s large population and stature as a medical hub as reasons to be more cautious.
But John Herring, who co-owns Burton’s Classic Hair Salon with his wife, Angel, doesn’t agree with Leahy’s decision.
"We were kind of caught off guard," he said.
He said Yellowstone County and Gallatin County didn't restrict the opening of hair salons, even though he said COVID-19 cases are "much more prevalent" in those places.
"I think it's confusing to go above and over the state phasing," he said. "I think it sends a mixed message. I know our clients are driving to Polson, to Hamilton to Butte. We have a stylist that's actually going to Kalispell to do hair."
That, he said, is counterintuitive to stopping the spread.
He feels like hair salons got singled out with no opening date set and noted that Billings and Bozeman are also medical hubs.
He also noted that to get licensed as a hairdresser, one has to complete 1,600 hours of education that is largely focused on sanitation. He said his business was fully prepared to have social distancing measures in place, and they were going to use masks and gloves. He also said they weren’t going to offer face-to-face services, like eyelash extensions. He learned during the last recession that people “will go hungry” before they forego beauty services, so that means many people are driving to surrounding counties to get the services.
"It’s ironic that the Missoula County Health Department is ignorantly potentially spreading the disease this way,” he said. "Why can people gather in groups of 10 with no social distancing required but not get their hair cut? Why can farmers markets of up to 25 people get together (with hoped-for social distancing) and no one can get their hair cut?"
He said people can go to Target, Ace Hardware, WalMart, Home Depot and "countless other stores and rub shoulders with strangers in the same aisle, ungloved and unmasked checkers taking our paper dollars yet can’t get a haircut."
"Why can I plan to go into a bar and restaurant, eat and drink and play keno in a tightly closed environment but no one can get their hair cut?" he said. "Why does Missoula County think it’s different than the rest of the state?”
Leahy said her department didn’t know Bullock was going to include hair salons and similar businesses in Phase One. She said they reviewed a lot of guidance from Johns Hopkins University, which ranks salons as having a “medium to high risk” for exposure because of both proximity of customers and workers and also the duration of time they’re in proximity.
“It’s all about that six foot distance requirement,” she said.
Leahy also said many people have called to argue that Gallatin County has had more total cases than Missoula County and is still allowing hair salons to open, but Leahy wants to remind people that Missoula County has nine active cases while Gallatin County only has one.
Cindy Farr, the incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department's coronavirus response team, also said they didn’t make the decision without a lot of input.
“The decisions we made were not arbitrary,” she said in her daily briefing on Monday. "The businesses not allowed to open until Phase Two were all jobs with close physical contact and no way to social distance.”
She noted that Missoula made the mistake of re-opening business too soon during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, and a second outbreak occurred because large groups of people congregated downtown.
“A gradual opening is the best way to control a disease like this,” she said. “We did not go as stringent as many Missoulians wanted. We got many requests that we continue with the shelter-in-place order. We have to pick a plan that best protects the public’s health.”
Morgan Hollis, the owner of Boom Swagger Salon in Missoula, said at the very least she and other owners would like a date.
“Like a lot of (other hair salon owners) I was kind of disappointed that we didn’t get to open and kind of frustrated,” she said. “We realize we are in close contact with people and (the health department) is just thinking of the safety of us and the community. But we bought masks and got gloves and infrared thermometers and everything we need, and now we’re having to call clients who are frustrated.”
She’s talked with one salon owner who has at least one client traveling to Ravalli County for service.
“Everyone understands we don’t want to go backward, but it’s kind of a catch-22 because I’ve talked with other salon owners and I personally feel like we’re taking huge strides (in sanitation and social distancing), and I don’t know if that is being reflected in what the county thinks we’re going to do,” she said. She noted that her staff has to take written and practical exams just to get certified.
“Those exams are almost 100% safety and sanitation,” she said.
Andrea Caffrey, the owner of Canvas Salon, said she wasn't going to open this week anyway due to safety concerns.
"I understand people have no money and need to go back to work, so I harbor no bad feelings for anyone who wants to go back," she said. "But personally I wasn’t ready."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.