Some hair salon owners frustrated with Missoula's slowed reopening

That, he said, is counterintuitive to stopping the spread.

He feels like hair salons got singled out with no opening date set and noted that Billings and Bozeman are also medical hubs.

He also noted that to get licensed as a hairdresser, one has to complete 1,600 hours of education that is largely focused on sanitation. He said his business was fully prepared to have social distancing measures in place, and they were going to use masks and gloves. He also said they weren’t going to offer face-to-face services, like eyelash extensions. He learned during the last recession that people “will go hungry” before they forego beauty services, so that means many people are driving to surrounding counties to get the services.

"It’s ironic that the Missoula County Health Department is ignorantly potentially spreading the disease this way,” he said. "Why can people gather in groups of 10 with no social distancing required but not get their hair cut? Why can farmers markets of up to 25 people get together (with hoped-for social distancing) and no one can get their hair cut?"

He said people can go to Target, Ace Hardware, WalMart, Home Depot and "countless other stores and rub shoulders with strangers in the same aisle, ungloved and unmasked checkers taking our paper dollars yet can’t get a haircut."