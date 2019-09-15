Despite the pushback from some community members, Hellgate Elementary officials said the gun safety assembly they've organized prioritizes student safety over any political backlash it might cause.
But one family questioned the school’s commitment to safety, saying they had to pull their child from the school district last year after a shooting threat from a student wasn’t taken seriously.
Last November, Charlotte Beatty’s son, at the time a 13-year-old Hellgate Middle School student, got into a fight with another boy in his class. She said both were suspended for a week, though in part due to her son’s Asperger's syndrome, he had his suspension reduced to a couple of days.
When the other student returned to school, he threatened to shoot up the school, “starting with the principal and then my son,” while on the bus to school, Beatty said.
“I contacted the principal, Jamie Courville, who did nothing and referred me to (Superintendent Doug) Reisig,” Beatty said. “I told him I was beyond concerned and asked ‘What are you doing to ensure safety?’ All he said is, ‘I’m taking care of it.’”
That wasn’t enough to satisfy Beatty’s concern for her son’s safety, so she said she contacted the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office to see if any kind of report had been filed. She said she was advised to contact the school resource officer, as that’s where the report would have started out.
“He had no idea of the threat,” she said. “Reisig put me off and I lived in terror because of it.”
She said it became clear to her that her son’s safety was not being taken seriously and felt compelled to pull him from the school district. She has family in Maine, so decided to move there with her son, where he now attends a private school more capable of properly dealing with his Asperger’s condition, and where she feels he will be more safe.
“It really doesn't matter if the school is in Montana, where attitudes about guns are more open and accepting,” she said. “Wherever you are, if a student makes a threat like this, there have to be measures put in place to protect students and staff. And they basically told me to stop bothering them.”
Reisig did not return a request for comment Friday. However, he told the Missoulian last week that "you can’t divorce the politics from reality, so what we’re providing is safety education. We’ll deal with the politics down the road, but I want to make sure that kids have the background to keep them safe in the event they do encounter a firearm.”
Beatty shared with the Missoulian her email exchange with Reisig from November 2018. In her initial email, she thanks the principal and superintendent for reducing her son’s suspension, and asks what is being done about the shooting threat.
“I believe I have this taken care of and that is all I can tell you,” Reisig replied.
Beatty said she wasn't reassured by his response, and asked him why he couldn’t share any details about what protections were being put in place.
“As an attorney and a judge, I am trying to think of some privilege that protects this information from being shared with a parent whose son is literally a target in what could be another school shooting,” she wrote.
Beatty, who at the time worked as a senior staff attorney and standing master in Missoula County District Court, said Reisig never responded to that email, so she eventually called him, and he reiterated that it was being handled in ways he was not at liberty to speak about, she said.
At that point she began searching around for answers with the Sheriff’s Office and school resource officer.
“When I talked to the school safety officer, he said he didn’t have any knowledge of the threat, and he even seemed surprised that he had not heard of it,” she said. “But after that he really didn’t do anything, either.”
However, it wasn’t the first time Reisig has had to deal with the threat of guns in school. In 2005, Reisig suspended a student who brought in a BB pistol he had found on the way to school for one year. At the time he told the Missoulian he would do the same to any threat of guns in school, even if it was just a BB gun.
"My No. 1 priority is to provide for the safety and security for the 1,200 children here," Reisig told the Missoulian at the time. "We have a social contract with parents to keep their children safe. I would always make the recommendation to remove the child for the full calendar year," he said.
Noël Lindquist, a mother of a Hellgate Elementary kindergartner said that even though her son was one grade behind those going to the assembly, she was concerned by the tactics used in the gun safety presentation, which included children naming their guns, idolizing them and expecting to own them as a rite of passage.
“I don’t know how much (students at the assembly and kindergartners) overlap, but they do share the same playground,” Lindquist said. “I don’t want him exposed to it at all. It’s normalizing gun culture and I don’t want that.”
Lindquist said she and her son have lived out of the country for years, mainly in Asian countries and Morocco. She said returning to the United States and seeing how school shootings and lack of gun regulations were so common was shocking, and made her concerned for her son’s safety and mental health.
She said that bringing her son to school and seeing armed law enforcement officers stationed there made her uneasy, despite understanding the reality of modern school safety concerns. She said spending time in other countries with such strict gun laws made her realize how backwards the idea of training school children to hide from mass shooters was, rather than regulating firearm sales.
She said she was planning to keep her son home during active shooter lockdown drills the school would be holding
“Active shooter training for small children is traumatizing and ineffective, they’re having nightmares about school shootings, so why subject him to that if the efficacy isn't proven?” she said. “I understand the precaution needed these days, but let’s look at big picture, macro solutions like passing universal background checks or red flag laws on a national level.”
Lindquist wrote a letter to Reisig and the board of trustees addressing her concerns with the specific program that was selected to teach gun safety, and offered some solutions that she thought would be more appropriate. She said Friday she had not received a response.
“I want to know why Hellgate chose the content it did, written by a pro-gun lobbying group that has consistently legislated against gun safety measures across the State of Montana,” she wrote. “The very organization that lobbied just last (legislative) session against Helena Youth Against Gun Violence is the organization you have chosen to lead your 'gun safety' assembly.”
Both Lindquist and Dannette Fadness, a Hellgate first-grader’s grandmother who also addressed the school board, recommended the school consider bringing in a different educator to teach gun safety.
Fadness, who is a child injury prevention educator and certified suicide prevention educator, said that the Montana Shooting Sports Association pamphlet placed too much onus on children to maintain their own safety, and doesn’t follow nationally agreed-upon safety measures proven to keep kids safe.
The pamphlet advocates letting children spend “as much time as they want looking at the guns,” while Fadness said safety standards are to keep guns locked away from children’s reach or sight.
“Kids are curious, so 'Don’t touch' is an astoundingly useless thing to tell first- through third-graders,” Fadness told the school board. She also noted a congressional report by the Government Accountability Office on the effects of teaching kids not to touch firearms if they came across them unattended, which is what the MSSA pamphlet advocates.
The federal study found that “most children were able to verbally recall the safety message, but when children found a gun, they did not leave the area or tell an adult."