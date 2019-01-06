Regulations have tightened at fraternities and sororities across the country in the last couple of years after reports of troubling events, including deaths and sexual assaults.
In some cases, national headquarters wanting to avoid smeared reputations are putting pressure on local chapters.
Adrianne Donald, director of the University Center at the University of Montana and supervisor of Fraternity and Sorority Involvement, said the headquarters for Sigma Alpha Epsilon recommended last year that chapters go "dry" for finals, for instance.
Some campuses are exerting their own authority over fraternities and sororities and shoring up supervision or even closing problematic chapters.
At UM, Donald and Fraternity and Sorority Involvement Director Lacey Zinke are in the process of redrafting the agreement between the university and the outside councils that govern sororities and fraternities, the College Panhellenic Council and Interfraternity Council.
Donald said many changes will clean up the language to remove redundancies, and she said the agreement must be negotiated with the private organizations. However, she shared one substantive item in particular that she plans to add to the draft agreement.
"All chapters must report within 24 hours to the Fraternity and Sorority Involvement Office regarding the following:
- Any incident that required and/or resulted in a response from City of Missoula and/or University of Montana police;
- Transportation to emergency room resulting from bodily injury, alcohol and/or controlled substance assumption;
- Student membership being revoked due to chapter and/or student conduct code violation;
- Report of sexual and/or violent personal assault."
UM President Seth Bodnar said that clause will not be negotiable.
"We are working diligently to make sure our mutual agreement drives the right behaviors for the benefit of all in the Greek system," Bodnar said in an email.
The president said reporting within 24 hours already is a practice and the amendment formalizes the requirement.
An assessment last school year by outgoing head of Fraternity and Sorority Involvement Michael Hood noted attempts to conceal incidents. (See related story.)
Donald said another significant change is that UM will require Griz card readers at events. She said the requirement should prevent outsiders, such as high school students, from joining the parties, and it also allows UM to monitor attendance.
To increase accountability, some campuses explicitly state that student organizations can be held responsible for the actions of their members. UM has not made that declaration, but UM communications director Paula Short said the campus will consider such an amendment when it revises its Student Conduct Code.
"However, this work will begin in earnest once the permanent Director of Student Conduct is in place and after the conclusion of DOE’s (the U.S. Department of Education's) proposed rulemaking on the regulations to the 1972 Education Amendments to the Civil Rights Act otherwise known as Title IX," Short said in an email.
Short also noted the president's chief of staff is working with the Fraternity and Sorority Involvement director to "create a calendar of engagement for President Bodnar to meet with chapter presidents, advisers and members to clearly articulate expectations and that the university holds them to a high safety standard."