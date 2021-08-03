Some residents allowed back to Finley Point as Flathead Lake fire continues to rage

Highway 35 remained closed Tuesday from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15, as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.
It is 0% contained and 217 personnel are working on the blaze.
Residents from Finley Point to south Mahood Lane were allowed to return to their residences on Tuesday. Those wishing to do so were asked to meet Lake County Sheriff deputies near mile marker 2 on Highway 35.
Residents would then be able to obtain a tag that allows them to return. Officials are asking citizens to bring "something" or a phone screenshot that has an address on it to prove residence. Contractor tags are also available.
Officials cautioned power and phone lines are still out in the area. All homes north of Mahood Lane to mile marker 13 on Highway 35 continue to be under an evacuation order.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Crews are working to continue to provide structure protection and to construct hand lines along the north and south flanks of the fire. They also responded to a spot fire Monday, which was held at four acres.
Structure assessment is ongoing and a fire report said the blaze was not expected to grow much on Tuesday.
Red Cross of Montana communications director Matt Ochsner said 34 people stayed Monday night at the organization's evacuation center at Lindermann Elementary School in Polson.
The Whitetail Creek fire, burning eight miles south of Swan Lake, is nearby and has consumed 320 acres and is 0% contained.
More National Guard help
Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday that he would increase the number of National Guard troops helping respond to wildfires.
There are 84 soldiers deployed to help efforts as the state faces record drought and heat that have made it easier for fires to start and tougher to put them out.
Gianforte ordered six additional crews to help as fire activity increased, bringing the total number of soldiers to 200 by this weekend.
Hay Creek
The Hay Creek fire grew slightly to 2,356 acres and the blaze burning four miles west of Polebridge is 5% contained.
There are 175 personnel assigned to the incident, with two helicopters and two heavy equipment task forces attached. Firefighters continue to prep Hay Creek Road and are working to establish firelines west of North Fork Road.
Crews are also establishing contingency lines between private properties and Flathead National Forest along Red Meadow road. Structure protection, including around historic cabins, is being finalized.
No evacuations are yet in effect and the fire has cost $3.1 million to fight.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
The South Yaak fire has now burnt 9,290 acres 2 miles from Troy as of Tuesday. It is at 10% containment, while the Burnt Peak fire, which was last mapped at 3,384 acres on Aug. 1, is 46% contained.
Crews made "outstanding" progress on a fuel break for the South Yaak blaze south of the 17 Mile Creek subdivision in the Saddle Creek area, according to a fire report. The fire was likely to be most active around Gunsight Mountain on Tuesday.
Crews are expected to finish fuel break work in the Saddle Creek area and begin opening up and clearing roads to the south around Arbo Creek to build a new fire line.
Mandatory evacuations are still in effect for all residences on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. Residences in Pine Creek, 17 Mile Creek and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice.
There was minimal spread on the Burnt Peak fire on Monday. A fire line has been built northeast of the fire's perimeter along Copper Mountain Road.
Combined, the two fires have cost $12.2 million to fight to date.
Thorne Creek
Five miles northeast of Thompson Falls, the Thorne Creek fire has burned 15,860 acres. The West Lolo Complex, which the fire is part of, has burned 17,685 acres in total.
National Guard resources have arrived at the incident, the fire report said. The Sanders County Sheriff's office has also received additional deputies from several Montana counties. Those deputies are working at the incident on their days off.
The fire is under the command of Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1.
The northern flank of the fire continues to need significant attention and crews are working to tie containment lines to rocky ledges. Firefighters are still working to secure containment lines along the eastern side of the fire.
Meanwhile, on the southern side of the fire, crews are working to cool fire edges and work toward containment.
Evacuation orders are in effect for all residences east/northeast of Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide road to the intersection of the BPA power lines and then following those power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.
A Red Cross temporary evacuation center is open at the Thompson Falls Community Center.
Granite Pass Complex
Fires continue to burn near Lolo Pass as the Granite Pass Complex now stands at 5,739 acres. It is 4% contained. No injuries have been reported nor any structures lost.
The BM Hill fire, the largest in the complex, has consumed 4,882 acres. Between the four fires there are 33 structures threatened. It has cost $5.93 million to fight.
There are 214 personnel on site, aided by three helicopters. Highway 12 remains open and successful firelines have been established near the Lolo Pass Visitors Center.
Recent rain has helped firefighting efforts and allowed for repositioning of crews to push toward direct perimeter control.
"If successful, current tactics will reduce the potential impacts of the fires to the Highway 12 transportation corridor, timber resources, electric transmission lines and recreational improvements while also minimizing impacts to private property and structures," a fire report said.
Goat
Burning 11 miles northeast of Philipsburg, the Goat fire has burned 212 acres in timber and bush.
It is 0% contained and there are 82 personnel assigned.
Sections of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest surrounding the fire are closed until September.
Smoke, weather update
Conditions were "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" in Missoula, Lolo, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake on Tuesday morning.
Air quality had the potential to reach "Unhealthy" before potentially clearing up in the afternoon. Transport winds were expected to be northwesterly Tuesday and southwesterly Wednesday, which are "bad directions," according to Missoula County Health Department air quality specialist Sarah Coefield.
Missoula is expected to receive smoke from fires in Washington and Canada. California also has a few new fires and that smoke could end up reaching Missoula in the near future.
Coefield said Missoula is heading toward a "smoky stretch" and urged the public to take steps to clean indoor air.
A shift in the jet stream could bring some relief to the high temperatures in the Northwest, according to AccuWeather. Some rain is expected late this week.
However, there is also the potential for dry thunderstorms and gusty winds, which could hinder firefighting efforts, the AccuWeather report said. Lightning is expected.
