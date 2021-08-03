Some residents allowed back to Finley Point as Flathead Lake fire continues to rage

Highway 35 remained closed Tuesday from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15, as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.

It is 0% contained and 217 personnel are working on the blaze.

Residents from Finley Point to south Mahood Lane were allowed to return to their residences on Tuesday. Those wishing to do so were asked to meet Lake County Sheriff deputies near mile marker 2 on Highway 35.

Residents would then be able to obtain a tag that allows them to return. Officials are asking citizens to bring "something" or a phone screenshot that has an address on it to prove residence. Contractor tags are also available.

Officials cautioned power and phone lines are still out in the area. All homes north of Mahood Lane to mile marker 13 on Highway 35 continue to be under an evacuation order.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Crews are working to continue to provide structure protection and to construct hand lines along the north and south flanks of the fire. They also responded to a spot fire Monday, which was held at four acres.

Structure assessment is ongoing and a fire report said the blaze was not expected to grow much on Tuesday.