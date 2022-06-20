'Somehow our normal': Several Indigenous people missing in southeast Montana

When Rhonda Grant-Connelly heard her nephew Gabriel Myo-Grant was missing, she drove from Browning to Billings to help search for him.

Grant-Connelly visited the rescue and crisis centers, she carried his picture through homeless encampments and hung posters around town.

"I just hope he didn't try to hitchhike and get in the wrong car," Grant-Connelly said. "That's my biggest fear. People don't always think of boys as being vulnerable but they are and he is."

Myo-Grant, 16, walked away from his group home in Billings on June 5 and hasn’t been seen since. He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (406-338-4000) is investigating his case.

Myo-Grant is one of several Native Americans reported missing in southeast Montana in recent weeks. Many are teenagers, and some have been found. While the cases have caused alarm in Native communities statewide, officials and advocates say they are unique and don’t appear to be related.

Missing Indigenous people in southeast Montana

As a result of centuries of colonial trauma, racist government policies, a historic distrust of police and a patchwork of law enforcement jurisdictions, among other things, Native Americans go missing and experience violence at disproportionately high rates.

As of noon Monday, there were 173 active missing persons cases in Montana. Of those, 44, or 25%, were listed as Native American. Indigenous people account for 6.7% of the state’s population.

Sienna Flores, 15, was last heard from on June 10, according to the Montana Missing Persons Database. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Sean Tran, 16, was last contacted June 3. He is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Flores and Tran are both listed as runaways. Domonique Stone, 52, was last heard from June 17. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461 with information on Flores, Tran or Stone's whereabouts.

Arshanda Knowshisgun, 39, traveled from the Northern Cheyenne Reservation to Billings for a Kevin Gates concert June 11. She was reported missing shortly thereafter, and her body was recovered from the Yellowstone River later that week. She leaves behind five children, their ages ranging from 1 to 18 years old. Her oldest son, Jamari, said he was "heartbroken" and "shocked" at the loss of his mother.

Leila Crazymule, 18, Charlize Sanchez, 16, Lacee Robinson, 15, Teiganleigh Cobell, 15, and Ciera Spotted Elk were all said to be missing and have been found, according posts on to social media.

‘No real connection’

Trends in missing persons data can be hard to identify in real time, as each case occurs under unique circumstances, in different places under various law enforcement jurisdictions. Sometimes a friend will inadvertently report someone missing who is not, and sometimes a person reported missing will be found within a few hours.

For those reasons, among others, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said he doesn’t necessarily see the specific cases his office has handled as related. His office primarily deals with cases and incidents in Yellowstone County outside of Billings’ city limits.

Cheryl Horn, a member of the Aaniiih and Nakoda Tribes and missing and murdered Indigenous people advocate, agreed.

“There’s no real connection,” she said. “There seems to be a lot of runaways in Billings, and that makes it really hard to look for them because they may not want to be found. But it’s hard, too. You don’t want to label people a runaway because then people may not look for them.”

Annita Lucchesi — founder and executive director of Sovereign Bodies Institute, one of the only comprehensive national databases for missing and murdered Indigenous people in the U.S. — said it's hard to tell whether the cases in southeast Montana are related because "there hasn't been enough investigation."

"To me, it's scarier that the cases may not be connected," she said. "It's scary that this is somehow our normal in the Billings, Crow and Northern Cheyenne communities. ... It's easier for people to think of it as connected because if there's one serial killer or one cartel doing this, then you arrest the bad guy and the problem goes away. Unfortunately, that's not our reality. This is systemic, and we're caught in a constant and basic system failure."

She said Sovereign Bodies Institute usually sees an uptick in missing Indigenous persons cases among young people during the summer and holidays when school is out of session. The barrage of missing persons cases can be triggering, she said, for families that have lost someone and overwhelming for community members trying to help.

"We have search groups out looking for people, while one survivor is recovering from injuries in the hospital, and in the meantime, more people are reported missing,” she said.

Myo-Grant isn’t Grant-Connelly’s first nephew to go missing. In December 2016, Matthew Grant, 21, went missing and was later found dead in an alley in Browning. Weeks later, Grant-Connelly said Grant’s mother took her own life, leaving behind several children.

“When I talk about Gabriel missing now, I keep almost saying Matthew,” Grant-Connelly said. “It’s like I’m reliving this nightmare. It’s just been so hard."

Grant-Connelly helped organize a self-defense training in Browning on Saturday to combat the missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis. She has another training planned in Heart Butte but said she may need to cancel, as she'll be searching for Gabriel.

"These poor kids," she said. "I feel like we failed them. This system has failed them.”

