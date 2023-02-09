At least 20 states officially celebrate or observe via proclamation Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but Montana is not among them.

There are 12 tribal nations and seven reservations in Montana, and Native Americans comprise at least 6.7% of the state’s population.

Indigenous lawmakers and community members have long urged the Legislature to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ day — to no avail.

In 2017, then-Rep. Bridget Smith, D-Wolf Point, pushed for a bill that would change Columbus Day to Montana Heritage Day. Her bill failed.

In 2019, then-Rep. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, introduced a bill replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day. The bill passed the House but was defeated by the Senate Administration Committee.

In 2021, Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, brought a bill that would allow the second Monday in October to be recognized as Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day. And that same year, Morigeau again brought a bill to remove Columbus Day and establish Indigenous Peoples' Day. Neither bill passed.

Lawmakers, through the years, have cited numerous points of opposition, claiming Columbus Day honors discovery, that Christopher Columbus was an important historical figure and that establishing Indigenous Peoples’ Day could erase history.

But on Wednesday, Morigeau, now a senator, took another stab at it.

Senate Bill 141 would remove Columbus Day and establish Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October.

In his address to the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee, Morigeau opened with graphic descriptions of violence.

“Rape,” he said. “Slavery. The first slave trader in the Americas. Sex slavery of children as young as 9 years old. Murderer. Soldiers testing the sharpness of blades by cutting Indigenous people in half. Beheading contests. Throwing Native people in the baths of boiling soap. Death by exhaustion and gold mines. Torture. Native people and live babies used as dog food. Babies pulled from mother’s breasts and heads smashed on rocks. Amputations of noses, hands, tongues and ears. … These are all acts, and there’s many more, carried out by Columbus or under his direction on innocent people. So let me ask all of you, is this someone worthy of celebrating?”

Morigeau centered his speech on the influence Columbus Day has on young people. He said the holiday sends the message “that Native people are less than human and can be exterminated at will.”

He also anticipated opposition.

“I know some of you may be thinking I am asking us to change or erase history,” he said. “And to the contrary, I’m asking you to recognize the full breadth of history, to include everyone in this room and these hallways and in this state.”

More than 35 people, many of whom traveled from tribal communities, testified in support of the bill. People argued that Columbus Day is harmful and that celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day would promote unity, healing and respect.

Cinda Ironmaker, Blackfeet, said growing up in Missoula, she remembers celebrating Columbus “with song and dance.” She said as she grew older and learned more about Columbus, she realized he should not be celebrated.

“Part of our history as Montanans is the First Nations people, who inhabited this place before we became Big Sky Country, before we became the Treasure State, before we became Montana,” she said.

Rae Armstrong, a teacher at the De La Salle Blackfeet School in Browning, traveled to the hearing with some of her students to testify. She said establishing Indigenous Peoples’ Day is “a move in the right direction in recognizing Indigenous people are still here and have been resisting the genocidal ideologies and Native suppression since 1492.”

“True history that depicts Native history needs to be taught to everyone — not just my students,” she said. “By changing this to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, you are saying I matter, my students matter and the true history being taught matters.”

Several De La Salle school students spoke, including Kayson Davis, who said, “we should be celebrated because we are still here,” and Cheyenne Little Dog Leon, who said she goes to De La Salle because “I feel we get the history and can voice our thoughts.”

While Montana does not celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, several cities in the state, including Bozeman, Missoula and Livingston, have recognized the day via proclamation.

Former Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor said since the city acknowledged Indigenous Peoples’ Day, “the community comes together in a way that probably would not have happened otherwise.” He cited widely attended round dances, speeches, presentations and other community events celebrating Native people.

Matt Herman traveled from Bozeman to speak at the hearing and said he “learned more at one Indigenous Peoples’ Day event than I learned in all 13 years in public school celebrating Columbus Day.”

Questions from committee

While no one spoke in opposition to the bill, members of the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee asked questions of Morigeau, the bill sponsor.

Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, said atrocities are common throughout history and asked if atrocities have ever been committed by Native Americans or otherwise Indigenous people.

Morigeau said he anticipated this question and added, “It’s pretty clear … that the things he (Columbus) was doing were unacceptable.” Morigeau cited leaders who condemned Columbus’ behavior.

Emrich then said if the day was changed to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, he wondered if in hundreds of years, people would “look back on Indigenous people through the same lens.”

“Do we teach our own Indigenous history in Montana?” he asked Morigeau.

Morigeau spoke of Indian Education for All, the state’s constitutional mandate to recognize Native culture and heritage, adding that the program has room for improvement.

Emrich said he doesn’t like “erasing history” and he would support the bill if it did not replace a current holiday. He said Columbus Day helps people remember atrocities to ensure they are not repeated.

Morigeau said there is a “big difference” between educating people on history and celebrating someone with a holiday.

After the back and forth, Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, who serves on the committee, chimed in. She said to Emrich that she teaches Blackfeet history at Blackfeet Community College and that tribal colleges statewide offer education on tribal history. She also addressed Emrich’s point about tribes committing violence.

“Yes, the Blackfeet were bad neighbors,” she said. “We warred on every other tribe. … But we did not do what Christopher Columbus did. We did not do that.”